Complete cast breakdown of Oh. What. Fun.: Who plays whom & where you’ve seen them before

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 02: Chloë Grace Moretz, Denis Leary, Michelle Pfeiffer, Michael Showalter, Dominic Sessa and Felicity Jones attend the premiere of Amazon MGM Studios' "Oh. What. Fun." at Alice Tully Hall on December 02, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/WireImage)

The holiday season arrived with extra sparkle this year thanks to Amazon MGM Studios’ Christmas comedy Oh. What. Fun., which debuted on December 3, 2025, exclusively on Prime Video. Blending heartfelt family chaos with director Michael Showalter’s warm comedic touch, the film offers a fresh spin on the holiday-burnout story.

Adapted from Chandler Baker’s Amazon Original short story, the movie follows Claire Clauster, the family matriarch who has spent decades making every December perfect, until the year she decides she’s finally had enough. When her loved ones accidentally leave her behind, Claire seizes the chance to step away from endless lists, ribbons, and cookies to rediscover herself. As her bewildered family scrambles to track her down, Oh. What. Fun. highlights the often-invisible emotional labor of the season, packaged with humor and heartfelt moments.

Cast details for Oh. What. Fun.

Michelle Pfeiffer as Claire Clauster: Pfeiffer appears as Claire Clauster in Oh. What. Fun. , a fiercely devoted mother whose annual holiday workload pushes her past her limit. Claire has long been the engine powering the Clauster family’s elaborate Christmas traditions, yet rarely receives recognition for her efforts. Pfeiffer has previously appeared in films such as Dangerous Liaisons , The Fabulous Baker Boys , Love Field , French Exit , and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania .

Dominic Sessa as Sammy Clauster: Sessa appears as Sammy Clauster, Claire’s youngest son, whose concern during her absence highlights how integral she is to the family’s rhythm. Sammy adds youthful sincerity to the film’s emotional stakes. Sessa, who made an impressive debut in The Holdovers , continues to rise with roles in projects like Now You See Me: Now You Don’t .

The supporting ensemble adds charm and comedic momentum to the film’s large family tapestry. Joan Chen appears as Jeanne Wang-Wasserman, joined by Devery Jacobs as Donna, Havana Rose Liu as Lizzie, Maude Apatow as Mae-bell, and Rose Abdoo as Jane. The extended families and interconnected characters are rounded out by Kurt Braunohler, Saidah Ekulona, Rafaella Karnaby, Drake Shehan, Douglas S. Jones, Michael Lee Kimel, Elizabeth Lilyan Wood, Zac Oyama, Audrey Hui, and Tanya Lim. Their performances help build the chaotic yet heartfelt world Claire steps away from, and eventually gets back into.

The comedy film Oh. What. Fun. was directed by Michael Showalter, who co-wrote the script with Chandler Baker. Producers include Showalter and Jordana Mollick of Semi-Formal Productions, Berry Welsh and Jane Rosenthal for Tribeca Productions, and Kate Churchill. The film features work from cinematographer Jim Frohna, composer Siddhartha Khosla.

Oh. What. Fun. is now streaming on Prime Video.