Where was Oh. What. Fun. filmed? All filming locations revealed

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 02: Michelle Pfeiffer attends the premiere of Amazon MGM Studios' "Oh. What. Fun." at Alice Tully Hall on December 02, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

This season, Michael Showalter has brought in a Christmas comedy movie, Oh. What. Fun. starring Michelle Pfeiffer as Claire Clauster, who tries her best to make Christmas magical not just for her kids, but also for her grandkids.

However, her efforts were unnoticed, and her busy family even accidentally left her behind during a big holiday outing.

Despite planning the special outing for everybody, Claire felt unappreciated and fed up and decided to go on her own Christmas adventure instead of spending the day doing chores for everyone.

As Claire discovers fun and freedom she has long missed during her spontaneous adventure, her family realizes how much they rely on her and rushes to find her before Christmas is ruined.

The movie shows a heartwarming story about appreciating moms and the love they bring to the holidays.

The film stars Michelle Pfeiffer in the lead role as Claire Clauster, the dedicated mom at the centre of the story.

Felicity Jones plays her daughter, Channing Clauster, while Chloë Grace Moretz appears as Taylor Clauster, Claire’s granddaughter.

Dominic Sessa joins the family as Sammy Clauster, Claire’s grandson, and Denis Leary stars as Claire’s husband, Nick Clauster.

Adding more fun personalities to the holiday adventure includes Danielle Brooks as Morgan, Havana Rose Liu as Lizzie Wang-Wasserman, and Maude Apatow as Mae-bell, among others.

The official logline of Oh. What. Fun. reads,

“Claire Clauster is the glue that holds her chaotic, lovable family together at the holidays. But this year, after planning a special outing for them, they make a crucial mistake and leave her home alone. Fed up and feeling under appreciated, she sets off on an impromptu adventure of her own. As her family scrambles to find her, Claire discovers the unexpected magic of a Christmas gone off-script.”

Filming locations of Oh. What. Fun. explored

The film is entirely shot in the landscape of Atlanta, Georgia. Scenes included a mix of real Atlanta streets and neighbourhoods as well as indoor sets/sound-stages, to create both a cosy home and a holiday vibe, along with city-journey moments.

However, since the film was shot in Atlanta and it has a Christmas vibe, there was a little clash because Atlanta doesn’t usually get snow.

But as it’s a Christmas movie, snow is a must. So, the production team used “movie magic” to create fake snow for the perfect holiday look.

Filming and the principal photography for Oh. What. Fun. began on May 1, 2024, and finished on July 1, 2024.

According to reports by Fox5Atlanta, Denis Leary, who plays the role of Claire’s husband in Oh. What. Fun, mentioned how odd, but fun, it was to work in hot weather while dressed for snow scenes and holiday sweaters.

He told,

"In the summer, when it’s 100 degrees out, and we were in sweaters and earmuffs. The fake snow kept melting…it’s kind of a chemical material, and it just melted."

Some scenes of the movie were filmed at Fritz Orr Field in Alfred E. Thompson Stadium, which is inside The Westminster Schools in Atlanta. The exact address is 1424 West Paces Ferry Road Northwest.

More scenes were also filmed in different places around Atlanta. Since many movies and shows are made there, people call Atlanta “the Hollywood of the South.”

For this movie, the team also used a soundstage, a large indoor studio, to film some of the scenes that show Claire Clauster’s messy and funny Christmas adventure.

While filming in Atlanta for the movie, the cast enjoyed the city, visiting parks, restaurants, and interesting local spots such as the Puppetry Museum. Felicity Jones shared her favourite places, saying,

“I just loved going to the cinema and the great restaurants,” and added, “I loved going to the park [Piedmont Park], and there’s that amazing outdoor pool in the middle of the park, (via Fox4Altantic).

Jason Schwartzman also discussed what he enjoyed most, especially local attractions like the Centre for Puppetry Arts. “I love the puppetry museum,” he said. “I love the Jim Henson stuff there. It’s just so neat that that’s there.”

Based on Chandler Baker’s novel of the same name, the film is now available to stream exclusively on Prime Video, released on Wednesday, December 3, 2025.