What time will Spartacus: House of Ashur season 1 episodes 1-2 release on Starz? Global release timings explored

A scene from Spartacus: House of Ashur Season 1 (Image via YouTube/@STARZ)

Spartacus: House of Ashur was created by Steven S. DeKnight, who also serves as its showrunner. The new series, arriving 12 years after Spartacus: War of the Damned ended, premieres in the United States on Friday, December 5, 2025, with the first two episodes dropping simultaneously on Starz.

The show's main cast includes several familiar faces along with new ones. Nick E. Tarabay leads the talented ensemble as Ashur — a former gladiator-slave who now owns the gladiator school and aims to seize power with cunning and brutality. Graham McTavish plays Korris, Ashur’s “doctore” — a freed gladiator who trains fighters in the school. Tenika Davis stars as Achillia, the first female gladiatrix in the franchise, driven to prove herself worthy among men. Jordi Webber plays Tarchon, a head-strong gladiator under Ashur’s command.

Set to span 10 episodes, the show has earned widespread acclaim from critics at preview screenings. On Rotten Tomatoes, Spartacus: House of Ashur boasts an outstanding 100% “fresh” rating, reflecting its strong reception and the excitement surrounding its return to the screen.

Release schedule of Spartacus: House of Ashur season 1

Spartacus: House of Ashur season 1 is scheduled to debut on December 5, 2025, with the first two episodes (Episodes 1 & 2) set to drop together on STARZ. Thereafter, new episodes will be released weekly, every Friday, continuing through January 30, 2026.

Region Release Date Time Pacific Time (PT) December 5, 2025 6 PM Eastern Time (ET) December 5, 2025 9 PM Greenwich Mean Time (GMT) December 6, 2025 2 AM Central European Time (CET) December 6, 2025 3 AM Indian Standard Time (IST) December 6, 2025 7:30 AM Australian Eastern Daylight Time (AEDT) December 6, 2025 1 PM

Exploring the plot of Spartacus: House of Ashur season 1

Spartacus: House of Ashur Season 1 re-imagines the fate of Ashur, who is killed at the end of the previous series. In this alternate timeline, he survives instead and is resurrected. Ashur is rewarded for aiding the Romans in crushing the slave rebellion by being granted ownership of the gladiator school (ludus) that once owned him.

Freed from slavery but burdened with his past betrayals, he must navigate the brutal politics of Rome while ruling a house of gladiators who despise him for his treachery and mistrust him. The season also introduces a bold twist: Ashur trains and unleashes Achillia, the franchise’s first female gladiatrix, turning tradition on its head and defiantly challenging elite norms.

As Ashur consolidates his power, the show promises a grim world of betrayals, shifting loyalties and deadly spectacle where both the arena and Roman society become battle-grounds for dominance and survival.

Where to watch Spartacus: House of Ashur season 1

Viewers can watch Spartacus: House of Ashur season 1 on STARZ network— the show becomes available for streaming via the STARZ app and other STARZ-supported platforms starting December 5, 2025.

Users can subscribe directly to STARZ; the service lists plans starting at US $2.99/month. It is also available through other providers in America, such as the STARZ Amazon Channel, STARZ Roku Premium Channel, or via platforms like Spectrum On Demand.

