What did Big Brother UK stars Nancy and Sam say about Jenny? Drama explained

Nancy from Big Brother UK (Image via Instagram/@bbuk)

Big Brother UK returned with a brand new episode on October 12, 2025, which saw Nancy and Sam share their honest opinions about Jenny in a private conversation.

However, they did not take her name, but used the codeword “Jigsaw” to refer to her.

Since speaking in code words was a major rule break, Big Brother later repeated the conversation to the entire house and exposed Nancy and Sam.

While referring to “Jigsaw” or Jenny’s authenticity in the game, Sam said:



“I actually think Jigsaw is one of the hardest people to read, I think.”



To which Nancy replied:



“‘Cause nothing f**king seems genuine at all.”



Sam then continued, saying Jenny was “nice and funny all the time,” which to them was a facade.

They also pointed out that “Jigsaw” was yet to have a breakdown, implying that Jenny was not being her genuine self.

Earlier in the episode, Nancy visited the Diary Room and told Big Brother that Jenny made friends according to her convenience.

She noted how Jenny distanced herself from Cameron B when the house went against him and drew closer to Elsa after hearing the crowd cheer for her during eviction night.

The opinions once exposed upset Jenny, who criticized the duo for calling her “fake.”

Big Brother UK fame Jenny questions why Nancy and Sam see her as “fake”







After the entire conversation was read out to the housemates, Jenny defended herself, calling Sam and Nancy “fake.”

Nancy attempted to explain to her that she would have shared her opinions eventually, but Jenny remained unconvinced.

She walked away into the bathroom, while her friends followed her.

Jenny confided in them that she had never once spoken negatively about Nancy or Sam, which was why she was unable to understand why she had been targeted.

The Big Brother UK cast member admitted that she was “in shock” by the turn of events. According to her, if anyone was “fake,” it was certainly not her.



“I’m f**king fuming,” she expressed.



Meanwhile, Feyisola supported her by telling her that she was entitled to feel offended by their comments.

Nancy and Sam share their honest opinions about Jenny with Caroline

While Jenny tried to navigate the situation and process everything that just happened, Caroline chatted with Sam and Nancy to better understand their standpoint.

Nancy justified her opinion, saying it was not “humanly possible” to like everyone, like Jenny did, which Sam agreed with.



“To me, she’s not genuine,” Nancy stated.



The Big Brother UK alum added that she was ready to have an open conversation with Jenny if required.

Caroline chimed in, saying Jenny must be “raging” after the incident. However, Nancy clarified that she did not care how Jenny felt about her remarks.

Meanwhile, Sam stated that they firmly believed the issue would fizzle out real quick.

Shortly after, Jenny appeared and asked the two of them for a private conversation, hoping to clear the air, but unfortunately, the chat went south.

Nancy stood her ground, moving Nancy to tears.

Toward the end of the Big Brother UK episode, Jenny was shown speaking to Big Brother in the Diary Room, where she had another emotional breakdown, as she missed her mother during the difficult situation.

Ultimately, she concluded that Sam and Nancy were not her friends and that she would maintain a distance from them moving forward.

Stay tuned for more updates.