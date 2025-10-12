The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Deke’s con puts Hope in danger, Sheila spies on Deacon and Taylor, and Liam inches closer to a reunion with Hope

The Bold and the Beautiful airs on CBS (Image via YouTube/@boldandbeautiful)

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Monday, October 13, 2025, reveal a tense and emotionally charged episode filled with deceit, jealousy, and life-altering revelations. Deke Sharpe’s latest scheme threatens to put Hope Logan in trouble, as his con around her fashion line spirals out of control.

Meanwhile, Sheila Carter Sharpe grows suspicious of Deacon’s secretive behavior and decides to follow him, and catches him in an intimate moment with Taylor Hayes.

Elsewhere, Liam Spencer and Hope find themselves growing closer, rekindling old emotions that could lead to an official reunion.

But amid these personal dramas, chaos erupts when Bridget delivers the shocking paternity test results to Will, Luna, and their families, just as Deputy Chief Baker arrives to re-arrest Luna.

Betrayals, showdowns, and broken hearts crash into Monday's episode, paving the way for fresh turns in Los Angeles.