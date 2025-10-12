The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Deke’s con puts Hope in danger, Sheila spies on Deacon and Taylor, and Liam inches closer to a reunion with Hope

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Monday, October 13, 2025
Liam Spencer and Hope Logan grow closer
Liam Spencer seems to be moving closer to reviving his romance with Hope Logan. Although they have yet to reunite, their interaction with each other is affirming.
Carter Walton, who observes Hope's attachment to Liam, prepares for heartbreak as he keeps getting closer to Daphne Rose.
The episode teases a pending emotional shift for everyone, as Liam's rekindled interest in Hope threatens to destroy Carter's aspirations for a more intimate relationship with her.
This new development is a possible turning point for Liam and Hope's complicated history.
Deke Sharpe’s desperate con
Deke Sharpe’s latest scheme takes center stage when he secretly photographs designs from Hope’s anonymous fashion line applications.
Although Deke has a background in fashion school, his actions suggest hidden motives as he attempts to pass off others’ work as his own.
Hope, not knowing that he is lying, can end up employing him, risking her professional reputation.
The plot sets the stage for major repercussions once his treachery is discovered. His actions have the potential to risk Hope's career.
Sheila Carter Sharpe grows suspicious
Sheila Carter Sharpe starts suspecting Deacon Sharpe's sudden vanishings and makes up her mind to dig deep.
Her suspicion takes her to Taylor Hayes' office, where she sees Deacon opening up to Taylor and embracing her emotionally.
While the original Sheila may have responded with revenge or violence, now she seems to be restraining herself. Sheila instead turns her attention to calmly attacking Deacon, scheming to bring him back to Il Giardino.
Her tension, however, indicates greater insecurity regarding her relationship with Deacon and suggests future emotional distress.
Bridget reveals paternity test results
In a tense scene, Bridget delivers the long-awaited paternity test results to Will, Luna, and their families. The truth about Luna’s baby threatens to alter multiple relationships, particularly for Bill and Katie.
Will, desperate for reassurance that he isn’t the father, is left shaken as emotions run high.
The revelation also exposes long-held secrets and guilt surrounding Luna’s actions and Li’s decision to keep Luna’s survival hidden.
Bridget’s announcement brings clarity but also ignites a wave of emotional fallout that leaves the family reeling.
Deputy Chief Baker’s arrival escalates the Chaos
Just as the family grapples with the shock of paternity, Deputy Chief Baker shows up to re-arrest Luna. His arrival ratchets up tensions, leaving Bill, Katie, and Will in the emotional crossfire.
The arrest underscores the legal and moral consequences of Luna’s past choices while deepening Li’s guilt over her previous deceptions.
Baker’s intervention ensures that the day’s revelations have both personal and judicial repercussions.
