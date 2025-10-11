The Bold and the Beautiful weekly update (October 6 to October 10, 2025): Luna's Return, A Paternity Test, and Family Secrets Unveiled

The Bold and the Beautiful © CBS

The Bold and the Beautiful episodes from October 6 to October 10, 2025 brought major twists and drama among viewers. Luna returned from the dead to claim she was pregnant with Will Spencer's child, starting the week. Her unexpected return shocked the Spencer family, especially Finn, who struggled to accept Luna's return.

As Luna's pregnancy became the drama, Ridge and Bill fought over her fate, with Ridge wanting her arrested and Bill trying to save her. When Will's guilt over his secret past with Luna threatened their relationship, Electra and Will struggled with their emotions. The upcoming paternity test would determine if Will was Luna's child's father, raising the stakes. The Spencer family awaited the results. Luna's return made the Spencer family's conflict this week more interesting.

The Bold and the Beautiful: A glimpse of all that happened from October 6 to 10, 2025

Luna has her return and that too with pregnancy news

Luna's surprise return to The Bold and the Beautiful shocked everyone, especially Finn. Luna returned to the Spencer family, claiming to be pregnant with Will Spencer's child. Finn was shocked to learn Luna was alive after all this time. Luna claimed she had changed and was no longer the same, shocking the family. She requested understanding, saying she wanted to protect her unborn child. The Spencer family, especially Ridge, was slow to forgive. Luna's arrival rekindled old grudges and unresolved issues.

Ridge and Bill’s Heated Showdown Over Luna

Throughout the week, Ridge and Bill argued over Luna. Ridge insisted Luna be sent back to prison despite her pregnancy. He claimed she was dangerous and had harmed the family enough. Bill, however, was more compassionate and insisted that they wait for the paternity test results before making any major decisions. Bill defended Luna, saying she could change, while Ridge saw her as a threat to his family. Ridge and Bill's growing conflict showed the Spencer family's growing division, with Bill trying to support Luna and Ridge determined to protect his family. Their feud sparked family strife.

Will and Electra’s Emotional Confrontation

This week, Will and Electra faced the painful truth about Luna's pregnancy, which strained their relationship. Will apologized profusely to Electra for his secret affair with Luna. Initially, he should have been more honest with her. However, Electra struggled to reconcile her love for Will with his betrayal. Will begged Electra not to give up, but she hesitated.

The Paternity Test brings in more drama

To determine if Will was Luna's father, the family eagerly awaited the paternity test. Bridget was called in to handle the test, ensuring Luna did not interfere. Stress increased among the Spencer family due to test results. Ridge and Finn feared the consequences of confirming Luna's claims, but Luna was confident the test would prove it. The family worried about Luna's pregnancy changing their lives as the test progressed.

Ridge’s push for Justice

Ridge was quite determined in holding Luna accountable for her past actions all week. Ridge refused to pardon Luna, who claimed her pregnancy had changed her. He insisted that Luna's manipulation and violence, regardless of her condition, could not be ignored. Ridge disagreed with Bill, who thought Luna deserved more time to prove she had changed. Ridge wanted Luna sent back to prison to protect his family from her dangerous influence. Ridge's willingness to fight for justice, even if it meant alienating his family, created the scene for the week.

The Bold and the Beautiful episodes are available to stream on CBS.