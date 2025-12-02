The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next 2 weeks (December 2 to 12, 2025): What to expect, major developments, and more

From left, Bill, Katie, Eric and Ridge of The Bold and the Beautiful [Custom cover edited by Primetimer. Original Images © CBS]

Relationship and health complications loom over lives on The Bold and the Beautiful after Luna’s accidental death. Although the criminal is no more, the identity of the driver shocks Finn. Meanwhile, the Forrester family worries about Eric’s health and Katie is shaken by lack of support from Brooke. Elsewhere, Deacon bonds with his children but leaves Sheila out of the family get-together.

The previous episodes of The Bold and the Beautiful presented the shocking end to Luna’s story arc as she was run over by a speeding car after terrorizing the Spencer family for weeks. Meanwhile, Will’s Luna trauma brought his parents closer as Katie stepped in to stand by her son and Bill declared his intention of being the complete family man. Will also had unconditional support from Electra.

Elsewhere, Hope accepted Liam’s proposal and the two planned their marriage while Hope’s half-brother joined Forrester Creations as a designer. However, situations turned awkward when Deke’s boyfriend turned out to be former stalker, Remy. The latter’s past shocked Deke. On the other hand, Deacon became romantically close to his psychiatrist, Taylor, while Sheila continued to thank the doctor for saving her marriage.

The Bold and the Beautiful: Katie feels unhappy about her sister

Recently, Katie went through a family trauma as Will was being troubled by Luna. After weeks of distress due to Luna’s pregnancy, blackmail, escape from prison, and unexpected death, Katie was ready to get back to her job. However, to ease her mental stress Ridge and Brooke appointed a PR team from outside without consulting her. This upset Katie.

When she shared the news with Bill, he was prompt in pointing out that her talent was wasted at FC. Moreover, Katie recently helped Bill with a new acquisition, making his argument stronger. As such, the upcoming episodes of The Bold and the Beautiful will likely find Bill pushing Katie and Will to join Spencer Publications.

While Katie may feel emotionally connected to FC, she will likely rant against Brooke’s decision to let in outsiders without talking to her. Moreover, Brooke may not offer to support Katie when she discloses Bill’s invitation. Whether Katie joins Bill’s company and continues to feel betrayed by her sisters remains to be seen. The soap’s future may see a friction between Bill and Ridge over Katie’s employment.

The Bold and the Beautiful: Eric faces a set back

Recently Eric had a central story arc during FC’s trip to Italy, when the patriarch was pushing Ridge to get back with Brooke. He was also seen facing Taylor’s anger when Ridge broke up their engagement. After a long gap, Eric’s arc may soon come to the forefront again. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers suggest Donna may reach out to her sisters about Eric’s health concerns.

While the family will look out for Eric’s healthcare, Ridge may suggest that his father steps down from the stressful job and takes rest. This will likely offend Eric who would refuse to lead a retired life. He may argue that he still has much to contribute to his company and he will go on. This situation may lead to some heated altercations. Whether Eric or Ridge climbs down to apologize remains to be seen.

The Bold and the Beautiful: Deacon, Deke and Hope look for love

Recently, Deacon found romantic interest in Taylor. Although both the psychiatrist and her patient kept their feelings under wraps, it may become increasingly difficult for Deacon to pretend before his wife. Moreover, with granddaughter Beth insisting on keeping Shiela away from Hope’s wedding, Deacon’s acceptance of the terms may raise alarm. How soon before Sheila learns that Deacon has fallen out of love with her remains to be seen.

Meanwhile, Deke’s fallout with Remy over his stalking past may simmer down. The fresh designer may forgive his boyfriend, giving Remy a hope for a romantic relationship. Meanwhile, Deke will bond with other FC employees and interns, including Electra. Whether his closeness with Electra causes trouble in his romance and Electra’s relationship with Will, remains to be seen.

Elsewhere, Hope and Liam will continue to plan their wedding. They may accept Beth’s demands to keep Sheila out of the wedding plans.

Stay tuned to The Bold and the Beautiful to watch the drama surrounding Eric’s health scare, Deke’s relationships and Katie’s decision in the upcoming episodes.