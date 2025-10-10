The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the next week from October 13 to 17, 2025

The Bold and the Beautiful airs on CBS (Image via YouTube/@boldandbeautiful)

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the week of October 13, 2025, to October 17, 2025, promise major revelations and emotional upheavals across Los Angeles. The long-awaited results of Luna Nozawa’s paternity test are revealed.

The Spencer family spends a chaotic day as Bridget Forrester delivers the verdict.

Bill, Katie, and Will deal with the news and start planning what to do next.

Meanwhile, Steffy Forrester Finnegan’s impending return sparks a web of secrets, with Brooke and Taylor agreeing to keep Luna’s situation hidden from her.

Elsewhere, Deacon Sharpe turns to Taylor for comfort after his fight with Sheila Carter Sharpe. Their connection grows stronger and threatens to cross professional boundaries of therapy.

Poppy also learns the shocking truth about her daughter.

Monday, October 13, 2025: Luna’s paternity test begins

At the Spencer estate, Bill, Katie, Will, and Electra gather to witness the beginning of Luna’s paternity test. Bridget Forrester arrives to conduct the test that will determine the father of Luna’s unborn child.

The atmosphere is uncomfortable, given everything Luna did recently.

Katie and Bill struggle with mixed emotions. Will anxiously awaits the outcome.

Electra’s discomfort grows as the test progresses. She realizes the results could drastically change everyone’s future.

Meanwhile, speculation spreads about whether Luna will face prison or not.

Tuesday, October 14, 2025: Brooke and Taylor reach a pact

Steffy's return to Los Angeles is near, and Brooke and Taylor make a crucial pact. They agree to withhold the truth from Steffy that Luna is alive.

They want to wait until the young woman is in jail again. Their decision underscores their mutual interest in Steffy's psychological well-being.

Ridge and Finn are grudgingly drawn into the agreement, aware that the plan has the potential for disastrous repercussions in the future.

This deception is threatening to shatter relationships, with everyone aware that Steffy's response will not be good once she discovers what has occurred.

Wednesday, October 15, 2025: Deacon seeks solace in Taylor

Deacon, newly devastated by his failing relationship with Sheila, seeks emotional comfort from Taylor. What starts as therapy contradicts therapist and patient roles as Deacon spills about his remorse and feelings of betrayal.

Sheila, threatened and desperate, confronts Deacon and begs him to come back home.

Her bid for reconciliation also starts to become desperate and aggressive. This suggests that her previous nature may reappear. Taylor, meanwhile, is also confronted with her own dilemma.

She is caught between professional obligation versus the developing rapport she shares with Deacon in the midst of his emotional crisis.

Thursday, October 16, 2025: Poppy learns Luna’s shocking truth

Poppy’s world is turned upside down when she overhears a tense exchange between Finn and Li. She learns that Luna is not as dead as she was led to believe. She also knows now that her daughter may still pose a serious threat.

The revelation stuns Poppy, who struggles to process the idea. Li’s reaction reveals long-held resentment, while Finn tries to manage the fallout and keep Steffy shielded from the truth.

The shocking development deepens the rift between the families involved.

Friday, October 17, 2025: The Paternity Verdict

The week ends with the much-awaited announcement of Luna's paternity test results. Bridget makes the declaration in front of the tense Spencer family, establishing that Will is indeed the father.

The news shocks everyone present. Bill and Katie are devastated for their son, and Electra's heart breaks.

Will struggles with the life-changing news. There are questions about what will happen to Luna and if she will still be free when she gives birth.

This revelation has the potential to destroy relationships and lead to long-term consequences.

Catch The Bold and the Beautiful on CBS and Paramount+.