I absolutely hate how Luna’s schemes have everyone panicking - but I can’t wait to see Ridge and Bill finally clash on The Bold and the Beautiful

Ridge, Luna and Bill of The Bold and the Beautiful

Criminal Luna Nozawa is back, wreaking havoc across town on The Bold and the Beautiful with her return-from-the-dead scenario followed by rape and pregnancy. This has left both the Forrester and Spencer families shaken. Moreover, Will’s future with Electra looks bleak if the baby happens to be his. The Spencer family is currently awaiting the results of a fair paternity test.

While unexpected drama is not new on The Bold and the Beautiful storyline, the current plot hints at another showdown between the old rivals, Ridge and Bill. Although unhappy about Luna’s success in keeping everyone else on the edge, as a longtime B&B fan, I am excited about a welcome angle to the soap’s storyline.

The two scions of rival families have had much tussle in the past. That includes the long history between the two families involving Eric Forrester’s battle with Bill Spencer Sr. Moreover, Bill Jr. had stolen Ridge’s destiny, Brooke, into a romantic relationship, adding fuel to the fire. Later, Bill had also taken over Forrester Creations that Steffy’s manipulation brought back to the family.

While the families may come together for their dislike towards Luna, the long-running CBS soap may find Ridge blaming Bill.

The Bold and the Beautiful: The current equation between Ridge and Bill

A few months ago, Luna stalked Hayes and got Steffy to the schoolroom to wave a gun at her. While Sheila arrived to try to stop her, it was Liam who wrested the weapon out of the psycho’s hands. In the tussle, the parties shot each other. While Liam was saved by Dr. Grace, Luna was declared dead by Dr. Li, who secretly nursed her back.

At the time, Ridge had blamed Bill for the shootout since the latter had Luna pardoned from her previous crimes. At the time Bill had accepted the blame after finding his son hurt due to the criminal’s actions. Both the families moved on believing Luna dead.

However, as The Bold and the Beautiful fans already know, Luna tricked and raped Will, getting herself impregnated. While the Spencer family is reeling under the double whammy of an alive Luna pregnant with Will’s baby, Finn, Ridge and Taylor are worried about Steffy’s safety.

The Bold and the Beautiful episodes of October 8 and October 9, 2025, saw a livid Ridge declaring that Luna must go back to prison. While the psycho tried to use her pregnancy card, Ridge insisted that she belongs behind bars. In continuation, Ridge blamed Bill for letting this danger loose on them, particularly Steffy.

The two tycoons had a brief argument before Bill requested for a small window to have a paternity test done. Bill drew a parallel between him and his rival pointing out how family connections mattered. Ridge grudgingly accepted the argument and agreed to wait for a paternity test before calling the cops.

Back at home, Steffy’s family decided to keep the news hidden from her for as long as needed. Unwilling to destroy Steffy’s peace, Finn decided to handle his wife, while Ridge agreed to focus on Luna.

The Bold and the Beautiful: Probable future interactions

The upcoming future equation between Bill and Ridge is likely to depend on the paternity test results. If the results do not show Will as the baby’s father, Luna is likely to land in prison by common consensus. However, the difference of opinion between a caring father on one side, and a grandfather-to-be on the other, will cause fireworks.

If Will is declared the father, Bill may want to have his grandchild delivered at home. This will likely irk Ridge who believes a free Luna is a threat for Steffy, slated to return home soon. This scenario will likely see another major faceoff between the two former rivals as Ridge insists Bill send the criminal back to where she belongs while the unborn baby’s grandfather will refuse to comply.

For fans like me, the battle between two central and longtime adversaries adds to the show’s charms. Tune in to The Bold and the Beautiful every weekday to know the result of the paternity test and watch the future storyline play out.