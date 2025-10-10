What happened on The Bold and the Beautiful today? Recap for October 10, 2025

The Bold and the Beautiful © CBS

The Bold and the Beautiful escalated Luna's situation on October 9, 2025. Bill wanted a paternity test to prove Will is Luna's father, while Ridge wanted Luna sent back to prison. During these intense conversations, the characters faced a decision about the child's and Luna's future. Family involvement complicated matters, especially with concerns about Steffy learning the truth.

Drama builds as the story progresses, setting the stage for more revelations. Family dynamics changed as paternity test results hung in the balance on October 10, 2025.

The Bold and the Beautiful: Everything that Happened on October 10, 2025

Electra and Will Share an intimate moment

Today, Electra has a quiet moment at work looking at jewelry when she senses Will. He visits, and they briefly discuss their relationship issues. Will surprises Electra by saying he doesn't think their relationship is over despite Luna's pregnancy. Electra is uncertain about the future, especially with the paternity test. Will is notified that the paternity test is today. Electra, still processing Luna's pregnancy, joins him at the Spencer Estate, where Luna's future is at stake.

Luna Learns About the Paternity Test

As Bill's family prepares for the paternity test, tensions rise. Luna is shocked but tries to stay calm when Bill and Katie say Bridget will take the test. Bill reassures her that they chose a reliable person to verify test results. Luna is anxiously wondering who Bridget is. Bridget greets Luna and describes her role on the medical team when Luna was injured.

The non-invasive paternity test, which can be done as early as seven weeks into a pregnancy, is set up with tension by Bridget. Luna believes Will is her child's father and hopes the results will prove it. All eyes are on Luna as Bridget performs the procedure.

Finn and Taylor Discuss Their Concerns

Finn and Taylor discuss Luna at the cliff house. Finn is unsure how to tell Steffy, who still thinks Luna is dead. He wants to spare his family the shock, but Taylor, with her professional perspective, knows Steffy deserves the truth. Luna must face justice if she is carrying Will's child, they agree.

Brooke, Ridge, and Finn anxiously await paternity test results. They gather with uncertainty, knowing today's results could change everything. Ridge doubts Bill's choices, worried about how they've affected the situation.

Brooke, Ridge, Finn, and Taylor Wait for the Results

Everyone anxiously awaits the test results throughout the day. With the weight of the moment, Brooke hopes Bridget will deliver the results quickly. As this involves his family, Ridge worries about Bill's actions and decisions. Finn, too, is conflicted, apologizing for his mother's role in their situation.

After Ridge calls Taylor to update her on the test, Taylor decides to join him at Brooke's house to learn important information. At Brooke's house, the characters discuss the paternity test's effects on their relationships and families.

As the paternity test results are revealed, everyone wonders what the future holds. While waiting for the outcome, the characters must decide on justice, family, and the truth. Watch the next episode of The Bold and the Beautiful to see how the drama unfolds and what it means for the characters.

