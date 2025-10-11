Is Olivia Rodrigo really back in the studio working on her third album? Everything we know so far

GLASTONBURY, ENGLAND - JUNE 29: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Olivia Rodrigo performs in the headline slot on the Pyramid Stage at the end of day five of Glastonbury festival 2025 at Worthy Farm, Pilton on June 29, 2025 in Glastonbury, England. Established by Michael Eavis in 1970, Glastonbury has grown into the UK's largest music festival, drawing over 200,000 fans to enjoy performances across more than 100 stages. In 2026, the festival will take a fallow year, a planned pause to allow the Worthy Farm site time to rest and recover. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)

Olivia Rodrigo has confirmed via an American Express ad on TikTok that her third studio album is in the works. In a video posted on her TikTok, the Drivers License hitmaker said,

“Now I’m home and working on my new album.”

The ad also featured clips of the singer in the studio. At the beginning of the TikTok, Rodrigo talked about her recently concluded The Guts World Tour and how she enjoyed seeing fans react to her songs:

“My name is Olivia Rodrigo, and for me, there’s nothing like a day in the studio. The Guts World tour was absolutely amazing, playing those shows and seeing the way that people react to certain songs really informs the way that I write."

The Guts World Tour began in February 2024 to promote Rodrigo’s 2023 album Guts and concluded at the Co-op Live in Manchester on July 1, 2025. The tour comprised 102 shows across five continents: North America, Asia, Australia, Europe and South America.

Some of the supporting acts on the tour included Chappell Roan, Beabadoobee, PinkPantheress and Remi Wolf, amongst others. The tour generated a whopping $196.7 million. She partnered with American Express to bring the tour to the Philippines.

She revealed in a Billboard interview that visiting the Philippines for the first time as a Filipino-American musician was a “special milestone”:

"I’m so excited to be teaming up with American Express to bring the GUTS World Tour to Manila. This is such a special milestone for me to not only be visiting the Philippines for the first time but performing here for my fans."

She added:

“I’m so proud of my Filipino heritage, so being able to bring this experience to the Philippines means the world to me."

“After the tour wrapped, we had a little wrap party with my band,” Olivia Rodrigo reflects on the GUTS tour in a new American Express ad

In the ad shared on TikTok, the 22-year-old singer recalled some of her fun moments backstage on the GUTS tour. She revealed that she played several card games and celebrated the final days on tour with her band:

“After the tour wrapped, we had a little wrap party with my band. We played a lot of card games on the road, so we had a tournament. We called it Cambio. I think other people call it golf. It’s the most fun card game I’ve ever played, and it’s addictive."

After dropping hints that she was working on her third album, Rodrigo shared that her food cravings shifted with each album:

“Favourite studio meal, my first album, Sour, was a burrito. My second album tacos, and this time it’s salmon.”

She also dropped hints about an upcoming performance in collaboration with American Express:

“I’ve worked a lot with Amex over the past few years to do some special performances, and there is one coming up very soon, but I won’t give too much away.”

