The Beatles Anthology (docuseries) release date, where to watch, and more

An early portrait of the British rock group The Beatles. Left to right: Paul McCartney, Pete Best, George Harrison (1943 - 2001) and John Lennon (1940 - 1980). (Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

Apple Corporation Limited and Disney+’s much-awaited docuseries called The Beatles Anthology is all set to premiere on Disney+’s streaming platform from November 26, 2025, with three episodes.

From November 27, 2025, episodes 4, 5, and 6 will air, and on November 28, 2025, the final three episodes of the 9-episode series will be released.

The Beatles Anthology is the newly restored version of the old TV show series, which was split into an eight-part series based on the four members of the critically acclaimed, famous band called The Beatles: John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison, and Ringo Starr.

The former series from which the new one is restored was originally aired on ABC Company’s channel in 1995 as a three-part segment.

The original series was directed by Bob Smeaton and Geoff Wonfor, who acquired voice recordings and hours-long archival video footage of the four members of The Beatles from a man called Neil Aspinall, who was a trusted friend of the band.

The Beatles Anthology is set to be released in three parts this upcoming November as a Thanksgiving special.

Details explored on the release date, where to watch, and the storyline of the docuseries The Beatles Anthology

Over the course of the next two days, November 27 and 28, 3 episodes will be released each, bringing the total episode count to 9.

The docuseries is a restored version of a 1995 ABC Company TV series, which aired as an eight-part documentary.

The old series was directed by Bob Smeaton and Geoff Wonfor after they ended up getting hours worth of archival footage and audio recording of the four members of the Beatles band, John Lennon, Ringo Starr, George Harrison, and Paul McCartney, from Neil Aspinall.

Neil had been a long-time friend of all the members of the famous band and had spent years documenting their rise to fame and the process of what went behind them making their music.

In the upcoming The Beatles Anthology is made up of archival interviews and also alternate versions of the band’s old songs.

In addition to that, the series will also show Starr, Harrison, and McCartney meeting each other during the 1990s and creating three new songs called ‘Real Love’, ‘Now and Then’, and ‘Free As A Bird’.

One of the only reasons why the original 1995 version of the documentary series was able to be restored and made into a new collection is because of Peter Jackson’s Park Road Post studio, which is based in Wellington, New Zealand.

The Beatles Anthology will also showcase the trio, Harrison, Starr, and McCartney, meeting each other during 1994 and 1995 and reflecting on the life that they had shared, along with John Lennon, who had died 15 years before, and how they collaborated with each other to create music that changed the world.

The upcoming docuseries would also include clips of John Lennon’s archival videotape footage, since he had passed away in 1980 after a fan shot him multiple times.

One of the main audio engineers behind the upcoming show is Giles Martin, who mixes the audio of all the new music that is featured.

Stay tuned for more updates.

