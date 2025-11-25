“It's been getting worse progressively”: Dancing With the Stars alum Robert Irwin gives an update on his rib injury

Robert Irwin (Image via ABC)

Dancing With the Stars alum Robert Irwin is all geared up for the season 34 finale, however, the television personality has injured his rib while rehearsing with dance pro partner Witney Carson.

Carson revealed that she had to make readjustments to the pair's final freestyle performance due to the recent injury.

Carson further admitted that it was the most stressful part because “this is just getting it all together, as it is going to take some time.”

While giving an update about his injury and how the dancing requires a lot of control over that part of his body, Robert Irwin said in a video,

"I've been dealing with rib pain because the intercostal muscles of the ribs are under a lot of tension. It's been getting worse progressively”

Dancing With the Stars dancing pro Witney Carson shares an update on Robert Irwin’s injury

As Robert Irwin and dance pro Witney Carson prepare for the season 34 finale, the dancing pro took to TikTok as she said,

“Robert’s ribs have been killing him," the 32-year-old continued, adding that she did "have to change some things" in their routine to accommodate Robert's injury. "It’s just honestly been the most stressful part because this is just getting it all together. It's gonna take some time and we're gonna have to run it a lot."

Robert Irwin recently expressed gratitude for having a dancing partner like Witney as he surprised her with a bouquet and hand written note,

“You have taught me lessons that I'll take with me for the rest of my life," read the Australian's letter, which Witney shared on her Instagram Story. "And while it is coming to an end, you've got me in your corner forever. We Irwins tend to stick around!"

Carson admitted that she was “extremely worried” about Irwin’s safety in their dances.

As she said how at the end of the day, his health is her priority so she would "have a “plan B” for their finale week." She further said,

"Its just honestly the most stressful part because this is just getting it all together and it’s gonna take some time,” Carson continued. “We’re gonna have to run it a lot and just make sure everything is coming together for Tuesday. … It’s literally tomorrow, what the heck.”

Robert Irwin and Witney Carson gear up for the season 34 finale

As the season 34 finale is here, Robert Irwin and Carson have already “left it all on the floor for their quickstep to “Are You Gonna Be My Girl” by Jet.”

At the end of the dance , judges were impressed as the pair managed to get a near perfect score with 29 out of 30 points. Robert Irwin assured fans that he is “excited and is ready to push himself on finale night.”

In an interview with US Weekly, Witney Carson said that Irwin puts so much pressure on himself, while calling him a perfectionist. Carson further added how Irwin puts his heart and soul into “everything and makes you want to be better.”

Carson has expressed her gratitude as he took to social media and wrote,

"I've been searching for the right words to describe this season, and every time I try, nothing feels big enough. This journey has transformed me in ways I didn’t even expect. Robert, you’ve pushed me to be a better teacher, a better choreographer, and honestly, a better human."

Stay tuned for more updates.