Corey Feldman meets Dancing with the Stars partner Jenna Johnson after making "toxic" claims

Dancing with the Stars season 34 star Corey Feldman (Image via Getty)

Dancing with the Stars season 34 eliminated contestant and actor Corey Feldman made headlines recently for his comments made during a preview for an upcoming episode of the Gurvey’s Law radio show, extracted exclusively by the Daily Mail on November 22, 2025.

The 54-year-old actor publicly suggested there was a “toxic” culture around the show.

Corey Feldman posted a series of pictures on Instagram on November 23, 2025, of his fun reunion with his Dancing with the Stars cast and crew, which also included a selfie with his partner, Jenna Johnson, along with Baron Davis, who was eliminated with him in the second week of Dancing with the Stars.

Here's what Corey Feldman wrote in his Instagram post ahead of the Dancing with the Stars finale

Feldman posted photos from Dancing with the Stars studio visit and reunion on his Instagram account on November 23, 2025, captioning the carousel with high-energy, all-caps enthusiasm:

“OOOH YEA BACK N THE GAME #LOVE !!!” He wrote that he had had a “FUN REUNION” with the cast and crew of Dancing with the Stars.

He then wrote about his pro partner Jenna Johnson, who was also present in the selfie with him, "DEF FUN DANCING 2DAY W @jennajohnson AGAIN,” hinting that fans might spot him briefly in the season finale.

The post also included a selfie of Feldman and fellow early exit pair Baron Davis and Britt Stewart, along with Jenna, who talked about how they both wished they had more time in the show to entertain, referring to their exit together during week two in a double elimination.

"HANGING W MY NEW FRIEND @iambarondavis WHO GOT SOME MOVES YALL NEVER GOT 2 C SADLY. & HIS BEAUTIFUL PARTNER @brittbenae BARON & I WERE TALKIN ABOUT HOW WE BOTH WISH WE COULD HAV HAD MORE TIME 2 ENTERTAIN THE AUDIENCES."

He said he’s had a feeling about how the season would end:

"I HAV MY OWN PERSONAL PREDICTION WHICH I HAD SINCE DAY 1, HOW THIS WOULD ALL PLAY OUT, SO FAR IM RIGHT ON THE $. BUT WE SHALL C WHEN IT ALL COMES DOWN ON TUE NIGHT LIVE ON @abc."

He even teased that people watching closely might spot him making a surprise cameo during the finale:

"AND IF U WATCH REAL CLOSE U MAY EVEN C ME MOON WALK BY, OR SPIN ACROSS THE SCREEN REAL QUICK A FEW TIMES. WHO KNOWS?! BUT NJOY THE SHOW!”

The whole feud began when a preview clip for the Gurvey’s Law radio show circulated exclusively by The Daily Mail, where Feldman stated:

"There was a lot of stupidity in the mudslinging that went on behind the scenes. Actually there, everything was great. But the behind-the-scenes drama and BS that people throw around that show, I've never seen anything like it. It's the worst, like, most toxic."

When People posted the news on Instagram, many Dancing with the Stars pro dancers and cast members reacted to it, including pro dancer Val Chmerkovskiy, who is married to Feldman’s dance partner, commenting with emojis: "🧐🤔🤐🤥." While former pro Sharna Burgess also wrote "How odd… 🧐."

Season 32 contestant Lele Pons, season 18 runner-up Amy Purdy, season 32 contestant Mauricio Umansky, season 31 finalist Shangela, and season 25 runner-up of Dancing with the Stars, Lindsey Stirling, and many others commented on the post against Corey Feldman's claims.

Stay tuned for more updates.