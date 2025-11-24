Darcey and Georgi open up about their rift during 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Tell All

Darcey Silva ( Image Via Getty)

Georgi and Darcey have been candid about their relationship and their rift during the 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Tell All.

The couple sat down with the cast members and the host Shaun Robinson for a Tell All episode where they shared many updates about their personal lives with the viewers.

After Julia and Brandon announced their pregnancy, host Robinson turned to Georgi and asked how important it was for him to have a child.

During the Tell All, Georgi remarked:



“After Julia, even if you don’t want child, you will start thinking about child.”



For reference, Georgi talked about his desire to have a child with Darcey after visiting his family in Bulgaria.

The conversation then led to Darcey fighting and stating that she cannot have children and wondering how the marriage is going to work.

In 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Tell All, Darcey talks about how she “would rather walk away” from the marriage







During the 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Tell All Georgi talked about how he never thought about having a child before going to Bulgaria.

And it was then that he started thinking about it and whether he would one day regret about it.

He further said:



“Especially when I know I love Darcey and I wanna be with her. She could not have kids.”



Darcey agreed with her husband and remarked that she understands her husband's point of view.

But Silva further also stated to her husband:



“But you knew Georgi going into this relationship with me, this is not gonna happen.”



She then pointed out how he was so adamant about not having kids, travel and become a power couple.

Darcey admitted that she now understands that “deep down” he wants to have kids.

She said:



“And I think that if that is what he really needs and wants in his life, I would rather walk away and live the rest of my life for me.”



Host Shawn Robinson then questioned Darcey about whether she believes that it is an “exit strategy” for Georgi.

After thinking for a while, Darcey stated:



“I have thought about the fact that he brought this up because right after the marriage, the dynamic of our relationship changed.”



She also mentioned how Georgi has gotten his “visa” and his paper and the relationship is “very convenient” to him.

Robinson then asked other cast members about what they thought that Georgi maybe looking to get out of this relationship.

To which, fellow cast member Kara remarked that thought has actually crossed her mind.

Kara talked about Georgi’s predicament, stating:



“Well this is a nice, convenient little moment that he you know can feel very genuine in the grand scheme of things.”



She also stated that it feels very “timely” that he now wants children after getting his papers.

But Julia refuted Kara’s claims, saying:



“I did not want children before either, it could be changing minds especially he’s been around his family.”



The reality couple tied the knot on November 11, 2023 at Darcey’s father Connecticut estate.

She shared the news via social media on November 16, 2023 with the message:



“I’m thrilled to share that Georgi and I got married on our special day of November 11th. I’ve been on a long journey to find love, and in the end, love wins. I’m so blessed for you all to be a part of my journey in life, love, and happiness. Thank you for all the love and support! Stay tuned. Love, Darcey xoxo”



Stay tuned for more such updates.