NCIS season 23 episode 7: Release date & time, where to watch, and what to expect

NCIS season 23 is back with episode 7, titled “God Only Knows.” It will air on CBS on December 2, 2025, at 8 p.m. ET. Fans can also watch the episode on Paramount+ the following day.

This episode promises an intense investigation involving a kidnapped teen, a former Navy SEAL with a dangerous past, and new secrets about Parker’s family. The story is set to be full of suspense and surprising twists.

This season of NCIS has been full of difficult cases and personal challenges for the team. Recently, Special Agent McGee faced real danger when his life as a best-selling author crossed paths with his work at NCIS. His latest book signing turned dangerous and revealed a mysterious threat connected to stolen classified documents.

The team also worked on a complicated murder case involving a naval captain and a missing pilot. Using their skills, intuition, and teamwork, McGee and the agents uncovered the truth behind the theft and the deaths. The case also showed acts of heroism and proved that courage and loyalty are always at the heart of NCIS investigations.

NCIS season 23 episode 7 airs on Tuesday

NCIS season 23 episode 7, called “God Only Knows,” will air on Tuesday, December 2, 2025, at 8 p.m. ET/PT. Fans can look forward to another exciting case that involves a kidnapped teen, a former Navy SEAL, and new discoveries about Parker’s mother. The episode continues the season’s thrilling investigations and personal storylines.

Where to watch NCIS season 23 episode 7

New episodes of the show air on CBS. Fans can also watch them on Paramount+ the next day or the same day if you are a Paramount+ Premium subscriber. In Canada, the show is on Global and streams on StackTV. In Southeast Asia, it is available on AXN Asia.

What to expect from NCIS season 23 episode 7

NCIS season 23 episode 7, “God Only Knows,” promises an exciting investigation. The team faces a teen kidnapping connected to a former Navy SEAL who survived Taliban captivity and may have committed murder after coming home. The episode will have tense questioning, unexpected twists, and dangerous situations as the agents work to save the teen and find the truth.

In this episode, Jimmy also shares what he discovered about Parker’s mother’s mysterious death with his boss. This opens a new family storyline that adds personal challenges for the team.

Fans can expect emotional moments, high drama, and the return of the main cast including McGee, Parker, Torres, Jessica, and Vance as they face dangerous threats and tough moral choices in this suspenseful story.

A brief recap of episode 6 before NCIS season 23 episode 7 arrives

Episode 6, “Page-Turner,” followed McGee after he was kidnapped while promoting his latest book. This pulled him into a dangerous and high-stakes investigation.

The team looked into the murder of naval Captain Seth Meyers and the mysterious disappearance of his friend Matthew Sheldon. Their work uncovered stolen classified drone project files, risky abductions, and a carefully planned scheme that tested the agents’ skills and loyalty.

McGee solved a critical drive that revealed the truth about the deaths. Seth had been tortured, and Matthew sacrificed himself to stop a plane from crashing into a school. The team also faced unexpected twists, including McGee’s fan turning into an ally, and uncovered personal revelations.

