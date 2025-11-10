NCIS season 23 episode 5: Release date & time, where to watch, and what to expect

NCIS team (Image via Instagram / ncisverse)

NCIS season 23, episode 5, titled “Now and Then,” airs on Tuesday, November 11, 2025, on CBS. It will continue with the exciting crossover with NCIS: Origins, and will revisit a case from decades ago, bringing back retired agent Vera Strickland. Fans can look forward to suspense, twists, and a nostalgic connection to Gibbs’ past.

The season has been full of tense investigations and unexpected twists. In the previous episode, the team worked on a case involving a missing U.S. Marine and a high-stakes kidnapping. As the story unfolded, hidden motives were revealed, and the agents had to carefully navigate tricky alliances to uncover the truth.

Each decision challenged the team’s skills and their trust in one another. Dangerous moments pushed them to their limits, and every choice mattered. With those events behind them, episode 5 promises even more suspense, surprises, and thrilling action for fans to enjoy.

NCIS season 23 episode 5 airs on Tuesday

NCIS season 23, episode 5, called “Now and Then,” will air on Tuesday, November 11, 2025, at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT on CBS. The show started on October 14, 2024, and continues on Tuesday nights. Fans can expect exciting investigations, strong character moments, and the next part of the crossover with NCIS: Origins.

Where to watch NCIS season 23 episode 5

New episodes of NCIS season 23 air live on CBS and are available to stream the next day on Paramount+. Paramount+ Premium subscribers can watch the episodes the same day they air on CBS. In Canada, the show airs on Global and streams on StackTV. In Southeast Asia, it is available on AXN Asia.

What to expect from NCIS season 23 episode 5

In “Now and Then,” a prison break brings back an old naval officer murder case that Gibbs and Franks investigated years ago. Retired agent Vera Strickland returns to help Parker, McGee, and Jimmy follow new leads while dealing with old memories. Vera’s experience clashes with the team’s modern methods, creating both tension and teamwork.

As the case continues, the team faces challenges from the past and present, including new suspects and hidden motives. There are also lighter moments, like debating what to put in a Navy time capsule. Fans can expect suspense, nostalgia, and fun nods to Gibbs’ legacy in this exciting crossover episode.

A brief recap of episode 4 before NCIS season 23 episode 5 arrives

In episode 4, “The Sound and the Fury,” the NCIS team investigated a missing U.S. Marine, Sergeant Molly Delgado, after her abandoned car raised alarm. Early clues, like an old dueling pistol that once belonged to Aaron Burr, led the team down the wrong path. At first, they thought Molly was in danger, but she was actually the one behind the abduction.

As the investigation went on, NCIS ran into problems working with the FBI. They also tried to stop Deputy Attorney General Brett Gaines from covering up his crimes. Using clever tactics, including a distraction with baked goods, the team discovered that Molly was protecting Claire Gaines from abuse.

The case revealed secret networks helping women, intense confrontations, and surprising betrayals, keeping both the team and viewers on edge for the next episode.

Fans can watch the new episodes of NCIS season 23 on CBS and Paramount Plus.

