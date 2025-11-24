Are JD and Usha Vance splitting? Spokesperson responds after VP’s wife spotted without her ring

MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN - JULY 17: Usha Chilukuri Vance, wife of J.D. Vance speaks on stage on the third day of the Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum on July 17, 2024 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Delegates, politicians, and the Republican faithful are in Milwaukee for the annual convention, concluding with former President Donald Trump accepting his party's presidential nomination. The RNC takes place from July 15-18. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

JD and Usha Vance are not splitting up. As per PEOPLE, the Second Lady of the United States, through her spokesperson, addressed speculations on November 23, 2025, that her marriage to the Vice President was on the rocks after she was spotted at a public event without wearing her wedding ring.

Usha, 39, had visited Camp Lejeune in Jacksonville on November 19, 2025, alongside First Lady Melania Trump. She was dressed in a form-fitting burgundy dress and matching pump heels. Eagle-eyed observers noticed that her ring finger was bare, and speculations began.

Usha’s spokesperson clarified things to PEOPLE:

“[Usha is] a mother of three young children, who does a lot of dishes, gives lots of baths, and forgets her ring sometimes.”

Usha and JD met at Yale Law School and got married in 2014. They share three children: Ewan, 8, Vivek, 5, and Mirabel, 3.

"I don’t think we would have gotten married if we didn’t both know that we were going to have kids" - When Usha Vance opened up in a rare interview about marriage

Usha Vance made a rare appearance on the Citizen McCain podcast in June 2025, where she discussed her marriage. She stated that she wouldn’t have gotten married to JD Vance if they weren’t both clear in their decision to have kids:

“I don’t think we would have gotten married if we didn’t both know that we were going to have kids. We both independently were very interested in it, so that was never in question.”

She added:

“By the time we were married, we knew we were going to have kids. The number, though, that was the question.”

The American lawyer and former Supreme Court clerk revealed that they had decided in the beginning to have just two kids, but she ended up wanting another child after the first two:

“I think what we had decided at the outset is, ‘We’ll have two, and then we’ll see how we feel after that.’ I thought, maybe, I would have two kids and would think I’m done, but I just liked having the two kids so much that I think I ended up being the driver for three.”

She added that JD Vance has expressed interest in a fourth child, but they are both set with their three kids.

