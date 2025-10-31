“What is this woman on?”: Erika Kirk says she sees “some similarities” between Charlie Kirk and JD Vance, triggers outrage online

Erika Kirk, widow of Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk, speaks during a Turning Point USA event where U.S. Vice President JD Vance is expected, at the Pavilion at Ole Miss at the University of Mississippi, on October 29, 2025 in Oxford, Mississippi. (Photo by Jonathan Ernst-Pool/Getty Images)

Vice President JD Vance and Erika Kirk, widow of the late conservative activist Charlie Kirk, are facing backlash for appearing at Turning Point USA's "This Is the Turning Point" tour at the University of Mississippi.

Although the tour was intended to celebrate Charlie Kirk's legacy, it has ignited a firestorm of online criticism following an emotional on stage hug between Erika Kirk and Vance, and Erika's comparison of Vance to her late husband.

While many attendees sympathized with her speech, one comment that drew lots of attention was the statement when Kirk said she saw "many similarities” between her deceased husband and Vice President JD Vance.

She also called him an “amazing man” who “understands the fight that we're up against”. A few moments later, the two hugged tightly on stage, a moment that has been reposted frequently on social media. Social media reactions were quick and criticized Erika Kirk for her statements.

"What is this woman on? Where did she come from, I didn't know she existed, now she is everywhere, it's like a bad dream," one user wrote.

What is this woman on? Where did she come from, I didn't know she existed, now she is everywhere, it's like a bad dream. — Strudel (@Strudel458240) October 31, 2025

"Never seen a widow come out of mourning so quickly. All the married women close to her must be nervous," another added.

"We already know where this is going. JD divorcing Usha and marrying Erika," remarked a X user.

"That's how these two can secure their MAGA base and JD can eye for 2028, nothing surprising," a user said.

"Her entrance at his memorial. I can only hope one day my wife would celebrate my death like this," another quipped.

More about the This Is the Turning Point event and JD Vance's response to Erika Kirk's statements

On the occasion, Erika Kirk gave a heartfelt speech about her sorrow and her husband's impact on young conservatives. She was also wearing a white Freedom T-shirt, like the one Charlie wore the day he died.

She spoke of faith, courage, and ownership of "spiritual territory." She reflected on very personal experiences of grief and said it took weeks for her to go back into the bedroom they shared.

Pictures from the event display Vance and Erika in close quarters, with Kirk's hands on Vance's head, an image that immediately started the speculation and criticism online. A number of users on the platform X labeled the interaction “inappropriate,” due to Kirk being a recent widow, and Vance's public comments about his wife, Usha Vance.

NEW: Erika Kirk says Charlie left her a “BLUEPRINT” of “his VISION and his DREAMS” before his assassination 🚨



“We keep fighting the good fight and we do it in such a bold and powerful way. We're not afraid. I'm not afraid, I'm NOT.” pic.twitter.com/ark5saaTuo — Jesse Watters (@JesseBWatters) October 31, 2025

The controversy intensified when Vance, in the same moment, said he hopes his wife, who is Hindu, will convert to Christianity.

"Do I hope eventually that she is somehow moved by the same thing that I was moved by in church? Yeah, I honestly do," he said, emphasizing he is a Christian.

Critics accused him of being intolerant of other faiths, while some traced that revelation back to the chemistry he had with Erika Kirk while preaching on stage.

Although the Oxford event was intended to honor Charlie Kirk’s life and message, the online response underscores the rise of more personal scrutiny for public figures on the topic of faith, politics, and image.