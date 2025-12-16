What did 50 Cent say about Jim Jones, Maino, Fabolous and Dave East? Radio host claps back at the rap mogul

RALEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA - APRIL 06: 50 Cent performs during the 2024 Dreamville Music Festival at Dorothea Dix Park on April 06, 2024 in Raleigh, North Carolina. (Photo by Astrida Valigorsky/WireImage)

50 Cent took to Instagram and shared a post about Jim Jones, Maino, Fabolous, and Dave East. In the caption of the post, the rapper called them "squatters," claiming that they owed $250K for the place where they shoot their podcast. One photo in the series was a screengrab of news of Jim Jones losing his New Jersey home in foreclosure.

50 Cent even shared a photo that was a screengrab of the definition of squatters. As of now, the accusations made by the rapper could not be verified. No legal records suggested the claim about the unpaid rent as well. However, the post gained massive attention on social media platforms.

Apart from the 85K netizens who liked the post, a reaction surfaced from Maino. The radio host shared a photo of the rapper with long curly hair and big hoop earrings. The caption of the post by Maino read,

"Meet Killer Curly Ladies & Gentlemen… He Helped Me Get My Record Deal Before So Imma Always Be Grateful, So It's Gone Hurt Me To Drag This N*gga To Hell! 🤦🏾‍♂️. F*ck Is The Problem Curtis? What Has Your G Unit G-String In a Bunch N*gga? Is It The B*tch Or The Diabetes?"

Netizens reacted to this post, with many seemingly confused about what was going on between the rapper and the podcast hosts. For the unversed, Maino, Jim Jones, Dave East, and Fabolous started a podcast called Let's Rap About It just a few months back.

"I understand Diddy was your hero, stay down with him," said 50 Cent after Jim Jones reacted to the recent Diddy documentary

Jim Jones recently shared his take on the recent documentary on Diddy, Sean Combs: The Reckoning. While speaking about it on his podcast, he first took issue with 50 Cent producing the docuseries. He then called it a "mockumentary" and said,

"You don't want nobody doing a documentary trying to make your whole character look weak. That's petty behavior … It's really not a documentary; it's more like a mockumentary."

50 Cent did not ignore this remark by Jones and soon took to Instagram to share his take on it. The rapper first indicated that Diddy was apparently Jones' hero. In the caption, Cent further wrote,

"I understand Diddy was your hero, stay down with him. I don't care if you let him play with ya b*tt, then act like you don't remember."

Meanwhile, a lot of netizens also shared their reactions to the remarks made by 50 Cent and Jim Jones. A lot of them showed support for the rapper and called out the podcast hosts for defending Diddy despite the severe accusations against him. As of now, 50 Cent's post has garnered more than 79K likes as well as about 14K shares.

As far as 50 Cent's claims about the podcast hosts being squatters are concerned, Jim Jones has not shared any reaction to it as of now. No reactions have been obtained from Dave East or Fabolous as well.