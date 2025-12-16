Howard Stern locks in three-year SiriusXM extension: Net worth, salary, and more explored

Howard Stern extends SiriusXM deal for another three years (Photo by Bryan Bedder/Getty Images)

Howard Stern confirmed he's staying on SiriusXM with a new three-year deal, putting an end to retirement rumors. Even at 71, the radio star shared the update live on The Howard Stern Show, explaining that the new plan allows for more balance after years of nonstop, daily broadcasts.

Howard Stern's wealth is anchored by massive long-term salary deals that place him among the highest-paid figures in media, with his net worth estimated at roughly $650 million, as reported by Celebrity Net Worth. His deal with SiriusXM reportedly brings in close to $120 million each year, but that sum covers everything: team salaries, studio work, gear.

Once those expenses are taken out, personal salary is estimated at around $90 million a year pre-tax - his actual earnings after cuts drop to roughly $40 million yearly. These figures, combined with past radio work and solid real estate moves made over the years, slowly push his overall net worth higher.

Howard Stern extends SiriusXM deal for another three years

This latest pact comes after Howard Stern's big five-year renewal back in 2020, rumored to hit anywhere from $450 million to $500 million. He admitted he thought hard about walking away, craving breaks and a calmer routine, yet stayed, thanks to his love for radio and confidence that the program still delivers. He said (via TMZ):

"I am happy to announce that I have figured out a way to have it all ... More free time and continuing to be on the radio. Yes, we are coming back for three years... I do like my days off. You know me, I’m never bored. I’m busy every minute. I need me time. I’ve never had me time. I’ve been working my whole life. Never really having a personal life. I thought maybe at this point in my life, I could have some free time. It would be sad, but exciting for me... I was really torn up. I still do love being on the radio. I think the show is better than ever."

With these new terms, he'll take summers off and cut back on live studio visits in NYC, making things way looser for himself. Back in January, Stern stirred talk about quitting after faking a stunt where Andy Cohen supposedly took over - then admitted it was just messing around, as reported by TMZ. Once this new deal ends, he'll have been with SiriusXM for 22 years, ever since his show kicked off there in 2006, two years after signing the first contract in 2004.

Overall, Stern's latest SiriusXM extension reinforces his status as one of the highest earners in media.

