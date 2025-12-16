"Evil Justin Timberlake" - Fans think Austin Theory looks like the famous singer after he revealed himself as WWE's masked man helping The Vision

NEWARK, NEW JERSEY - SEPTEMBER 28: Justin Timberlake performs onstage during Audacy's 11th Annual We Can Survive at Prudential Center on September 28, 2024 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Manny Carabel/Getty Images for Audacy)

On Monday, December 16, WWE revealed the long-standing mystery behind the mask of the masked wrestler, introducing him as Austin Theory after pulling a dramatic stunt. His first look has since been going viral over social media, with netizens comparing it to that of Justin Timberlake, back from his bald days. ​

Here are some more reactions on the same:

"wtf, the mystery guy is revealed to be Justin Timberlake in the movie “In Time” !!!!" - added another.

"Austin Theory out here channeling his inner Justin Timberlake." - wrote a third one.

"I mean I see it. Austin Theory kinda looks like bald Justin Timberlake." - pointed out a fourth netizen.

"Am I the only one who thought Theory looked like Justin Timberlake in Palmer tonight?" - questioned a fifth user.

"i can't believe wwe got justin timberlake in the vision man great acquisition for the fed" - replied a sixth one.

Austin Theory has had multiple men resemble him in recent weeks

THE MASKED MAN IS AUSTIN THEORY 😱 pic.twitter.com/0yvGrKVJEN — WWE (@WWE) December 16, 2025

The plan to keep Austin Theory's wrestling identity under wraps has been in motion at the WWE for weeks now. Many other men have posed as the masked man on Survivor Series.

On the night of his revelation, Theory's portrayal was done by Rey Mysterio, who was fighting Logan Paul on Monday. Before their match, Paul Heyman also teased a refreshed speculation into who the masked man was by claiming he knew him.

However, RAW General Manager Adam Pearce was serious about revealing the masked man's identity by the end of Monday night. Mysterio was shown in the signature mask after he won the apron for his victory in a staredown with Logan. However, once he disappeared into the crowd, Theory entered the ring, taking his mask off.

Austin was in a shaved head look that gave him a striking resemblance to Justin Timberlake, sending shock waves across the wrestling industry. Per WrestleZone, this is a long-thought-out plan of WWE to bring back Austin Theory, who was slated to make a comeback with the WarGames match itself. However, his consecutive injuries kept Theory pushing it further.

Besides wrestling, Austin Theory is also engaged in acting, bodybuilding, and most famously, singing. His ties with the music industry kicked off with his entrance theme, A-Town Down, which was produced by the WWE Music Group. He has also collaborated with artists like Jelly Roll.