Did Nick Reiner live with his parents? Rob and Michele Reiner almost called the police after their son's drug-fueled outbursts multiple times

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 15: Flowers and candles are placed on director/actor Rob Reiner's Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on December 15, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. The LAPD confirmed that Rob Reiner and his wife Michele Singer Reiner were found dead in their Brentwood home on December 14. Their son Nick has been arrested in connection to their deaths. (Photo by Matei Horvath/Getty Images)

When Harry Met Sally director Rob Reiner and his wife, Michele Reiner, were killed, and their son, Nick Reiner, has been arrested in connection to their deaths. The incident reportedly happened a day after Nick and his parents got involved in a heated argument at a Christmas party.

According to reports, the argument happened after Nick allegedly refused to go to rehab after he allegedly started using drugs again. On Monday, an insider told The Daily Mail that Rob and Michele had previously threatened to kick their son out. The insider further revealed that Nick Reiner was living in a guesthouse, which is on the Reiners' property.

"Nick had been living in their guesthouse, the same one he destroyed more than once, but it had been like a revolving door all his adult life. He would do meth and not sleep for days and then have outbursts, breaking things, punching walls," said the insider.

According to the insider, Nick lacked self-control and once ended up punching the bathroom wall. Calling him a "ticking time bomb," the source said that Rob and Michele wanted him out of the house. The insider said that Nick Reiner fought with his parents because they would give him an ultimatum and ask him to choose between moving out or stopping using drugs.

According to the insider, "all hell broke loose" one time when Nick's sister Romy confronted him, leading him to threaten her as well. The insider added that Rob and Michele had decided to call cops on Nick several times, but in the end they didn't.

"Nick would reportedly find the aftermath of his rages funny," said the insider about Nick Reiner

As previously mentioned, Rob and Michele Reiner thought of calling cops on their son several times but chose not to do it in the end. The source told The Daily Mail that Nick Reiner started finding his outburst funny and would "brag [about] how he could get away with anything."

"Nick would reportedly find the aftermath of his rages funny and brag [about] how he could get away with anything... He laughed about destroying his parents' guesthouse more than once. He was so nonchalant about it," added the insider while speaking about Nick Reiner.

The insider shared further insights reportedly from Nick's life. According to the insider, Nick would take money from his parents to pay for drugs as well as prostitutes. In 2016, during an interview, Rob said that Nick started struggling with heroin addiction at the age of 15. Due to his addiction, he had been in and out of rehab at least 17 times and faced homelessness as well.

According to the Los Angeles Fire Department, they responded to Rob's house in response to a medical aid request. This was when they discovered two bodies inside the residence. Reports suggested that Romy was the one to call the authorities, who later found the bodies of Rob and his wife.

According to The New York Post, insiders told them that Romy Reiner, Rob and Michele's daughter, was the one to discover their bodies. The case is an ongoing investigation. Authorities have arrested Nick Reiner on suspicion of killing his parents. Additional details about the killings are awaited.