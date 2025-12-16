“He’s a nepo-baby, a spoiled kid to the tee”: Rob Reiner and Nick Reiner reportedly fought on Being Charlie film set, crew member reveals

Rob Reiner poses with family at the 41st Annual Chaplin Award Gala at Avery Fisher Hall at Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts on April 28, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

Rob Reiner and his son Nick Reiner worked together once on Being Charlie, a movie starring Nick Robinson, which focused on a teenager’s struggles with dr*g addiction. Nick co-wrote the 2015 film, which was directed by his father.

The December 14 deaths of Rob and his wife Michele Singer Reiner has brought renewed attention to Being Charlie, which was inspired by Nick’s own struggles with dr*g addiction and homelessness.

The context of the filming of the movie is also being discussed in particular since Nick stands accused of the murder of his parents, and is currently under arrest.

Erik Audé, a stuntman who worked on the sets of Being Charlie is sharing his experience from the movie’s filming. He reflected on the time he spent behind the scenes of Being Charlie, and is sharing that he thought that Nick was a spoiled son.

While recalling the environment during the filming, Audé took to Instagram to reveal that Rob and Nick fought during the film’s production, and said,

“They’re just going off on each other. You could tell [Nick] was spoiled and Rob was just sick of his s**t…I just assumed, whether this is correct or not, this kid must be pushing all his buttons. Rob can’t do anything right. He’s a nepo-baby, a spoiled kid to the tee.”

Rob Reiner reached out and asked to come on my show with his son Nick in 2016 to talk about the coming of age story “Being Charlie,” a film based loosely on Nick’s real life struggle with drug addiction and acceptance. What a real world tragedy this has become. Prayers up. pic.twitter.com/P8Al9AvAEE — Tavis Smiley - on 🧵 @therealtavissmiley (@tavissmiley) December 16, 2025

A crew member from the Being Charlie set opened up about the experience of filming with Rob Reiner and Nick Reiner

After Rob Reiner and Michele Singer Reiner’s deaths, Erik Audé opened up about encountering the famed director in a hotel in Utah, where he was scouting locations for Being Charlie.

In an Instagram video, Audé shared that he and the director often bumped into each other while staying on the same floor of a hotel and on getting to know that Audé was a stuntman, Rob offered him a position on his upcoming film.

At the time, without knowing that Nick was the suspect in his parent’s murders, Audé expressed his suspicion of the couple’s child.

After news broke that Nick had indeed been booked for the killing, the stuntman posted another video in which he explained why he suspected Rob’s son as the perpetrator.

In the video, Audé remembered his experience on the set of Being Charlie, and while recounting a fight between the father-son duo, said that it seemed like a regular occurrence because of the way the rest of the crew carried on with their business. He said,

“Rob was standing over a couch, yelling at his son…and the kid just felt like, “I don’t even want to be here,’ …he was like depressed or whatever. That was the impression I got.”

He went on to add,

“I felt that Rob was doing the movie for his son, to kind of connect with him or whatever, and his son just didn’t care or appreciate it.”

Audé also shared that Rob’s demeanor otherwise around the hotel was very friendly and pleasant. However, on the set, Audé shared,

“But on the set he was strung out, he was angry, he was frustrated.”

Audé also shared that he got the impression that Rob ended up ‘snapping’ at some people from the production because of the stress he had from the ‘beef’ with his son.

About his own part in the film, Audé shared that it was unfortunately cut from the final film.