What happened to Steve Taneyhill? Inside former South Carolina QB’s health struggles as he passes away

Steve Taneyhill, the celebrated ‘90s college football player for the South Carolina Gamecocks, is no more, the university announced in a media release on Monday, December 15. The high school coach and businessman, who hailed from Altoona, was 52 years old. Highlighting Taneyhill’s phenomenal career as a college athlete, the Gamecocks stated:

“Taneyhill started four seasons from 1992-95 for the Gamecocks, setting school career records with 753 completions and 62 passing touchdowns and was second with 8,782 passing yards and 7th with a 60.5 completion percentage.”

The Big Spur 247 reported that the former quarterback passed away after a prolonged illness. According to the Columbia, South Carolina-based newspaper, The State, Steve Taneyhill was battling cancer.

A source close to the family told the outlet that the 52-year-old passed away in his sleep. Steve Taneyhill’s close ones have yet to release more details about his health struggles and demise.

Gamecock Nation mourns the loss of Steve Taneyhill, a pillar of Gamecock history. Our thoughts are with his loved ones. Rest in peace, Steve.



The QB, who had a successful high school coaching career, was inducted into the 2006 University of South Carolina Athletic Hall of Fame. He spent the entirety of his college football career with the Gamecocks and was named Sports Illustrated’s Freshman of the Year and Football News Freshman All-America in 1992. While remembering Steve, the school stated:

“An exciting player, Taneyhill was known for his iconic mullet hair and his ‘home run swing’ after touchdown passes.”

In 1994, Taneyhill led Carolina to its first-ever bowl victory in the program’s history. The team had defeated West Virginia in the Carquest Bowl. Steve, a junior at the time, was named team captain the following year. As a coach, Taneyhill led high school teams to multiple state championships.

Later, the star quarterback and coach operated multiple businesses in Columbia and Spartanburg, according to the University of South Carolina.

Steve Taneyhill remembered, as many pay tribute to the Gamecocks legend following his death at 52

Taneyhill had a remarkable college football career representing South Carolina, which many recounted after his demise. Ryan McGee, a senior writer at ESPN, hailed Steve as a “pop culture phenom,” as he wrote on X:

“I'm so sad to hear about the passing of former South Carolina QB Steve Taneyhill. It's hard to explain to people today the pop culture phenom that No. 18 and his rattail were. I've never hated a player more (bitter '90s Tennessee alum) that I enjoyed so much as an adult.”

Brad Crawford, CBS Sports writer, also remembered Taneyhill on X:

“I don’t listen to much podcast content, but when Steve Taneyhill shared his opinion on South Carolina football, he was always a must-listen for me. He’s a Gamecock QB legend and will be remembered as such. RIP.”

Jamie Bradford, a sports media personality and broadcaster, also paid a tribute by highlighting Taneyhill’s contribution to Gamecock’s legacy and tweeted:

“Gamecock Football wasn't cool when they entered the SEC. But, Steve Taneyhill made it ok to feel like they belonged. He was a great, honest guy. Thank you, Steve. Thanks so much, man.”

The University of South Carolina head football coach, Shane Beamer, wrote in an X post:

“Awful news I’m grateful for Steve’s friendship and the opportunity to get to know him over the last 5 years Please keep his family in your prayers”

During a press conference on Monday, Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney recounted meeting Taneyhill in the ‘90s:

“I will never forget it. [...] He had that long hair. He had that long hair and all that swag and we’re all in there going, ‘Oh yeah, we ain’t getting him.’ We knew right then we ain’t getting him and sure enough we didn’t.”

"Definitely left an impact with a lot of people and who he was. Thankful that I got to know him as well"



I asked Dabo Swinney about the passing of Gamecock great Steve Taneyhill and his impact on college football



Swinney talked about getting to know Steve Taneyhill when he was a high school coach, as he said:

“As an assistant, I started going out on the road recruiting for Clemson, and he was a high school coach. So, I got to know him. And I really liked Steve. I mean, he was a really good guy. Huge personality. Very, very good football coach. And, man, I just... it really kind of took my breath away a little bit.”

Swinney mentioned praying for Taneyhill’s wife, family, and the “South Carolina people who loved him as a player.” He also described Steve as one of the “greats in this [college football] rivalry,” who left an impact on many.

Like Coach Swinney, many others remembered the former Gamecocks QB on X, sharing their fond memories.