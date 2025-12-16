How many times was Neil Diamond married? Inside singer’s relationships as wife shares rare insight into marriage

Neil Diamond and Katie Diamond attend the 39th Annual Carousel Ball at Hyatt Regency Denver at the Colorado Convention Center (Image via Getty)

Neil Diamond's wife, Kate Diamond, recently shared the secret to their long-lasting marriage, stating that they are "best friends, and we really support each other."

Reflecting on her relationship with Neil at the New York City premiere of Song Sung Blue on Thursday, December 11, Kate, who is a talent manager, told People magazine that she and Neil "lift each other up, and through thick and thin, through sickness and health, we really live it. And I think that that's the secret."

"And it's our 14th wedding anniversary coming up in April," she added.

She further shared her thoughts on their wedding anniversary plans:

"I mean, every day we try to make it special and celebrate every day."

Before tying the knot to Katie in Los Angeles on April 21, 2012, Neil had been married twice before, first to Jayne Posner and then to Marcia Murphey.

The Sweet Carolina hitmaker shares two daughters, Marjorie and Elyn, with Posner, and two sons, Jesse and Micah, with Murphey. Katie became "a proud stepmom" to all four children after marrying Neil.

In an April 1982 interview with People Magazine, Neil shared that the "best thing I can do for my kids is give them a normal life, be supportive and let them find their own way."

He also opened up about how he managed his career while raising children, in a February 2020 interview with 60 Minutes Australia.

"There were always tears. The kids cried, my wives cried, I cried. Somehow, they don't remember that so much. But I walk around with a sense of guilt still because I left them more than I should have, but the work required it. It was that simple."

Katie admits she was initially hesitant about dating Neil Diamond

In 2007, while working with Neil's then-manager, Irving Azoff, Katie Diamond persuaded him to let her work on Neil's account.

Over the next year, the couple developed feelings for each other, though Katie, in a 2012 interview with Parade, shared that she was initially cautious because he was a client.

"Part of me said, 'Don't get involved; he’s a client.' There are a lot of complications for a lot of reasons. But our chemistry grew into something that couldn’t be denied," she said.

Neil also voiced similar sentiments to The Telegraph in 2012, claiming at first he was focused on his music and didn't see Katie romantically at the time.

"We kind of fell in love, slowly. She wove her way into my heart, and I think she’s a great person. I realized that I was in love with her," he said.

The Cherry, Cherry singer announced his engagement to Katie in an X post dated September 7, 2011.

Good news coming from sunny LA/ and you're the first I want to tell/ Katie & I just got engaged/ and I hope you wish us well. Neil — Neil Diamond (@NeilDiamond) September 7, 2011

"Good news coming from sunny LA/ and you're the first I want to tell/ Katie & I just got engaged/ and I hope you wish us well. Neil," he wrote.

They later tied the knot in 2012. In a Parade interview that same year, the singer spoke about how fortunate he felt to have Katie in his life.

"I don’t want to end this whole fabulous journey alone. I want someone by my side who I love and who loves me. I’ve finally found somebody who’s up to the task of being my wife, because I’m very … high-maintenance. I think I’m probably the luckiest man on the face of the earth," he said.

Watch Song Sung Blue in theatres on December 25.