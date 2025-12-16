"Essentially an hour of Paganism": Netizens left divided as Prestonwood Baptist Church's elaborate Christmas show sparks controversy online

Prestonwood Baptist Church has revealed some other information about the event in a statement (Representative Image via Getty)

Plano, Texas-based Prestonwood Baptist Church is trending once again for its Christmas show held this year. Videos from the event are currently going viral, leading to multiple reactions.

The prices of the tickets have specifically created headlines, as it goes up to almost $71. According to My San Antonio, the celebration at Prestonwood Church features some unique attractions, with drummers appearing in the air and lighting that is similar to the one used in concerts.

The outlet also stated that the event has attracted thousands over the years. Flying angels and a live orchestra are also a part of the show. They have even helped with more ticket purchases.

Moreover, the passes were sold out earlier this month for four days. A clip shared on X (formerly Twitter) featured some glimpses, where the light colors kept changing frequently. The drummers were also spotted on top. However, the general public was sitting quietly while the show continued.

A report by the Daily Mail last week, on Friday, December 12, stated that the Prestonwood church representative claimed that filming of the event is not allowed. On the other hand, netizens also reacted on X, with a user claiming that he had attended the celebration, describing it as a form of “paganism,” which refers to individuals who practice other religions except Christianity.

“I’ve been to this, it’s essentially an hour of paganism with 15 minutes of Jesus sprinkled in at the end. Total joke”, @EA_Rice wrote.

One of the users questioned organizing of the event, saying that the intention of the churches needs to be something else.

“Aren’t churches supposed to be running food banks and helping orphans, or something,” @iheartmindy said .

Another person wrote that he was feeling “offended” by everything that appears in the video.

“The hardest part about this is trying to decide if I’m more offended as a Christian or as a lighting designer,” @olearycrew commented .

An individual reacted by requesting that everyone not criticize the event, adding that people should be allowed to have fun.

“As much as I’d personally love to recommend mass I think we should also just leave these people alone and let them have their fun. It’s not Christ-like to mock innocent people,” @etoeth said .

One of the responses featured the user asking how much was spent on the Prestonwood Church event.

“I would really like to know how much this production cost the folks that give their money to this so called church,” @JackTracy63 stated .

Prestonwood Church opens up on other details about the event

The famous megachurch’s celebration videos are currently creating headlines. My Barbed Wire stated that the name of the event is Gift of Christmas, which also features multiple animals, with participants appearing in various costumes.

A spokesperson for Prestonwood Church also spoke to My San Antonio, saying that it has been a common celebration in the entire community and other locations near the area. The individual also said that it was not a service that was being provided by the church.

“It’s unfortunate that the perennial American tradition of the church Christmas program now draws criticism. We pray that they, too, may come to know the joy of Christmas and the love of our Savior,” the spokesperson added.

The creative director behind the event, Andy Pearson, told Fox 4 News that kids also participate in the show, which happens for two hours. Pearson even described the event as “over the top,” adding that the big scale behind the show is the competition they face in the community.