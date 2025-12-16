Nick Reiner reportedly kept asking people if they were famous after a heated argument with Rob and Michele Reiner at Conan O'Brien's Christmas party

NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 28: Honoree Rob Reiner poses with family at the 41st Annual Chaplin Award Gala at Avery Fisher Hall at Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts on April 28, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

Nick Reiner has come under scrutiny after reports of him getting in an argument with Rob and Michele Reiner at a Christmas party popped up. According to PEOPLE, the trio was invited to Conan O'Brien's Christmas party, where they got into a heated fight, possibly over Nick's repeated drug usage.

According to a source who spoke to PEOPLE magazine, Nick was "freaking" people out at the party. The source additionally stated,

"Nick was freaking everyone out, acting crazy, kept asking people if they were famous."

This heated confrontation happened on Saturday; a day later, Rob and his wife, Michele, were found dead at their residence. According to The New York Post, Nick Reiner had been to rehab at least 17 times in the past since he was only 15 years old. The fight was allegedly because he refused to go to rehab this time after apparently starting substance abuse.

A longtime family friend, who resides near the Reiners, told The New York Post,

"They had had an argument at Conan's holiday party, and Rob had been telling people that they're scared for Nick and scared that his mental state was deteriorating."

According to the neighbor, Nick had hit his lowest over the year, and he was "badly addicted to a combo of opiates and heroin."

Nick Reiner has been arrested for the murder of Rob and Michele Reiner

According to PEOPLE, several sources had been suggesting that Nick Reiner killed his parents after the heated argument at the Christmas party on Saturday. Authorities, however, did not confirm anything at the time. According to The New York Times, law enforcement officials arrested Nick on suspicion of killing his parents.

According to Los Angeles Police Chief Jim McDonnell, cops reported to Rob Reiner's at about 3:40 pm local time. Then, at around 9:15 pm, authorities found Nick in South Los Angeles near USC and arrested him. McDonnell also stated that a search warrant has been issued for Reiner's house and called it a "critical piece of our investigation."

A family friend told The Los Angeles Times that Nick had been staying at a guesthouse on his late parents' property. The friend further claimed that Michele was lately very concerned about Nick's mental health situation. Family friends added that the director's daughter was the first one on the scene on Sunday, December 14, 2025.

Nick has reportedly opened up during interviews about his struggle with drug use and also talked about times when he had been through homelessness as a teenager. Authorities told The Los Angeles Times that there were no signs indicating forced entry. Many sources suggested that the injuries that the couple sustained were similar to stab wounds.

Rob and Michele's sudden deaths have shocked many in the political as well as film industry. Rob Reiner has been very vocal with his political inclinations and reportedly advocated gay marriage. According to the police and jail records, Nick Reiner is currently detained at the LA County jail without bail. No details about a possible motive have been revealed as of now. The case is now an ongoing investigation.