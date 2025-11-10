Who was Alex Byers? Tributes pour in as former Marauder football player passes away

The former Marauders wide receiver passed away recently (Image via Facebook/Alex Byers)

The news of Florida native Alex Byers’ passing surfaced on social media recently. Many have expressed their condolences and paid tribute to the late football player on social media platforms, including Facebook.

Byers was formerly a student-athlete who represented Antelope Valley College (AVC) and Utah State University (USU) in the past. He hailed from Riverview, Tampa, and went to the suburb’s Spoto High School. According to UtahStateAggies.com, Byers began playing football as a high school student, while also initially playing baseball.

Alex joined Lancaster, California-based AVC’s Marauders in 2015 as a wide receiver and transferred to USU in the following year. He represented the Aggies for two years across 19 games. According to his past Facebook posts, Byers was a father of two.

Alex’s Marauders coach, Perry Jehlicka, remembered him in heartfelt posts on Instagram and Facebook. The Antelope Valley College professor wrote:

“Heartbroken to hear about the passing of former Marauder football player Alex Byers.”

Jehlicka paid Byers a tribute:

“He was a great athlete, an incredible teammate, and a pleasure to coach — always showing up with that million-dollar smile that could light up the field. Once a Marauder, always a Marauder. 💙🏈 Rest easy, Alex. Always be part of the Marauder family.”

Read on to learn how others reacted to the death of a former wide receiver from Florida.

Internet users pay tribute to late Marauders football player, Alex Byers

Reports of the passing of AVC and USU alum surfaced online recently. Many remembered the late Aggies wide receiver on Facebook, paying tribute to him. Dwayne Sanders Jr., a Tampa resident, reshared a 2015 Facebook post with his former teammates, including Alex Byers, and wrote:

“Lil bro I’m so sorry this happened 💔I’m so tired of saying RIP. I knew how much yall looked up to us as jitts and always tried to support yall and be a good example.”

Sanders recounted:

“I’ll never forget a specific conversation we had before you went back to school. I love you bro! Proud of the man you became! Prayers to the family and all that you impacted and loved. Gone too soon 🙏🏾 Alex Byers”

Byers’ cousin, Richard Stephens, shared multiple family pictures on Facebook and penned:

“Love you cuz I’m still in disbelief cuz! Wayne hold ya head auntie Jackie and uncle Wayne I’m sorry! Too be real all us have to see each other more often! I love all my cuzin R.I.P Alex Byers aka Mr. Alex”

Craig Lamar, a former schoolmate, paid tribute on Facebook:

“Rest in peace to Alex Byers condolences and prayers out to his family and friends. Everytime I spoke to him or seen him his energy was upbeat and contagious since high school and he always showed love. To dem soldiers out dea in progress village stay strong and keep yall heads up. He was really one dem ones man”

Another user, James Brown, reacted to the news of Byers’ passing and wrote on Facebook:

“💔💔rip Alex Byers you meant a lot to so many of us. It’s amazing to see that you treated all these other people as well as you’ve treated and cared for me. You will always be remembered. 🙏🙏”

Many paid respects to the Progress Village resident, remembering his impact on people.