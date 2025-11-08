Who is Zach Calzada and what did he do? NIL deal money counting video controversy explained as QB issues apology

Kentucky Wildcats' Zach Calzada apologizes for viral bills counting video. (Image via Instagram/@zach.calzada)

College football backup quarterback for Kentucky Aircats, Zach Calzada, recently went viral online over a controversial video. The 25-year-old sent someone named 'Garrett' a video on Snapchat flaunting a bunch of hundred dollar bills he received as NIL money.

The clip, which was later leaked online, began with Zach holding the bills and smirking at the camera while addressing Garrett:

​"Hey, what you need to do Garrett, is your a** need to stop hating and go get you some money. But since you ain't got nothing, you go ahead and you can count mine. Let's go!"

Zach Calzada flexing his money, even though he got benched for Cutter Boley 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/VrVEXfb6Sy — My Thoughts (@mythoughtskc) November 6, 2025

Zach then placed the camera on the floor and began counting the bills. As he kept counting, Zach repeatedly teased Garrett not to lose count. The QB then spread out the $100 bills on the floor to further boast about it. Zach Calzada sent another jab at Garrett:

"That's your whole monthly paycheck right here Garrett."

Zach reportedly sent the video to someone who mocked his athletic skills.

Zach started playing for the Texas A&M Aggies in January 2019. In October 2021, he was named the SEC Offensive Player of the Week. He entered the transfer portal after two months that year and eventually joined the Auburn Tigers in January 2022.

Zach re-entered the transfer portal in December 2022 and, in January 2023, transferred to the Incarnate Word Cardinals. In December 2024, he joined the Kentucky Wildcats on a nearly $1.25M deal.

Currently a seventh-year senior, Zach played two games for the Wildcats this year before being benched for Cutter Boley.

Zach Calzada apologizes for viral money counting video

Zach Calzada's bills counting video earned him online mockery and backlash. He took to Instagram Stories on Friday, November 7, to address his NIL money counting video. He directed his message to his coaches, teammates, "and anyone else who has ever believed in me":

"I take full responsibility for the video I sent to someone on social media. I let my emotions get the best of me. It does not reflect the gratitude I should share as a member of the Kentucky Football team."

Zach continued:

"I sincerely apologize to my teammates, coaches and our fans. I'll learn from this, do better, and move forward with more respect for the opportunity I've been given."

Zach Calzada puts out an apology pic.twitter.com/erk9rTDwNy — Matt Jones (@KySportsRadio) November 7, 2025

NIL in college sports refers to money earned by athletes through Name, Image, and Likeness. Simply put, athletes are given the opportunity to use their brand image to earn money. However, the regulations for NIL deals vary among states.