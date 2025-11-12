NCIS season 23 episode 5 recap: Mulligan’s escape sparks decades-old mystery

A screengrab from NCIS crossover event (Image via Instagram / ncisverse)

NCIS season 23, episode 5, “Now and Then,” aired on Tuesday, November 11, 2025. CBS brought a thrilling episode that revisited a decades-old naval case, blending past and present investigations. Viewers saw high-stakes drama, surprising revelations, and the return of retired agent Vera Strickland.

The plot focused on a prison break that made the NCIS team reopen the death of a naval officer, first investigated by Gibbs and Franks in the 1990s. With Vera back, the team uncovered long-held secrets, faced hidden agendas, and worked to prevent more tragedy while dealing with the emotional effects of past events.

During the investigation, the team also discussed what should be included in a special Navy time capsule to honor both past and present NCIS work. The episode balanced action with emotional moments, connected different generations of agents, revealed surprising family ties, and showed the moral challenges of seeking justice across decades.

NCIS season 23 episode 5: Mulligan’s prison break and the unfolding investigation

The episode began with Sheriff Thomas Mulligan breaking out of prison, despite having only three weeks left on his sentence. Thirty-three years earlier, Mulligan had taken the blame for Lainey Sims, the woman he loved, who had committed murder.

His escape confused the NCIS team since he could have been released at his recent parole hearing without any risk. Mulligan also brought along Luther Stokes, a former mob hitman, whose violent past was very different from Mulligan’s calm nature.

NCIS soon found Stokes’ body and first thought Mulligan had killed him. However, tracking Mulligan revealed that he was heading to retired agent Vera Strickland, who had worked on the original case. Mulligan did not harm her. He only asked for temporary help, some money and clothes.

Vera agreed to assist NCIS, which brought her investigative skills back and helped the team understand the long-hidden crimes and relationships. As the investigation continued, the team uncovered connections between Mulligan, Lainey, and important town figures, including Congressman Jimmy Wallace.

They discovered that old grudges, family secrets, and past mistakes had led to years of injustice. Mulligan’s story highlighted the personal cost of false confessions, and the team worked diligently to prevent further harm. The case reminded them of the challenges NCIS faces when the past refuses to stay buried.

NCIS season 23 episode 5: Jason Cross, family secrets and the final reveal

The episode also featured Mulligan’s son, Jason Cross, whose investigation into his family’s past led to danger. Jason found that the naval officer’s murder was not what it seemed. He planned to take revenge on the real killer, his grandfather’s murderer, Congressman Wallace. Jason’s desire for justice almost led him to violence. Mulligan’s escape was meant to stop his son from making a serious mistake.

NCIS agents worked through the complicated mix of family loyalty, secret affairs, and old crimes. They tested Wallace’s DNA and confirmed he had killed his own grandfather to gain property linked to the town’s water supply. This discovery solved a decades-old mystery and showed NCIS’s dedication to justice even when crimes affect many generations.

By the end, Mulligan turned himself in and was released after serving his time. He reunited with Jason, giving them both a fresh start. The story combines suspense, emotion, and moral lessons, showing how NCIS agents navigate the past while ensuring justice is served in the present.

Other highlights of NCIS season 23 episode 5

Besides the prison break and family drama, episode 5 showed moments that highlighted NCIS’s culture and traditions. The team discussed what to put in a Navy time capsule. They chose a book of past case files and photos of teams who had served the nation. This lighter subplot gave viewers a break from the intense investigation and connected them to NCIS’s history.

The episode also featured the return of retired agent Vera Strickland. She showed that experience and intuition are still important in solving tough cases. Her return connected past and present agents, adding depth to the story while giving long-time viewers a sense of continuity with familiar characters.

Personal stakes were also clear, especially through Mulligan’s relationship with Lainey Sims and the effect on Jason Cross. The mix of old crimes and present consequences created a strong story. With suspense, moral challenges, and careful investigation, episode 5 delivered an action-filled and emotionally charged story that showcases why NCIS continues to engage viewers.

Fans can watch the new episodes of NCIS season 23 on CBS and Paramount+.

