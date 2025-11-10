90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? star Gino’s cousin accuses him of not wanting Jasmine to meet his family

Jasmine Pineda from 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? (Image Via Instagram/@jasminepanama)

The latest Tell All for 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? became uncomfortable when Gino Palazzolo was face-to-face with his relatives, Dana and Michelle.

The two of them had always played a role in his narration, and they were set to face him.

What started as a dialogue rapidly turned into a heated dispute concerning Gino's choices, his union, and his behavior towards Jasmine after she moved to Michigan.

The cousins, during their conversation with Gino, recounted that they were once very affectionate towards each other; however, a quarrel turned the situation upside down.

Dana asserted that he was under the impression that Gino was more inclined towards Jasmine than his relatives, notwithstanding the numerous trials of the couple's relationship.

He said he invited Gino over a few times, but the connection faded.

Gino pushed back and said only Dana and Michelle didn’t support him, insisting his immediate family stood by him.

The tension grew when Michelle said she couldn’t stay quiet anymore.

She claimed Gino did not want his immediate family to meet Jasmine, even though Jasmine always asked.

Michelle pointed out that Gino’s sisters lived just ten minutes away, and Jasmine still had never met them.

She added that Jasmine didn’t meet his best friend either.

Gino denied hiding Jasmine and said she had the chance to meet people on Christmas Eve, but didn’t show up.

Dana then said he believed Gino didn’t want the relationship anymore, just one week after Jasmine arrived in the US.

Gino asserted that it was a false statement and that he would not, under any circumstances, bring her from Panama if he was not really with her.

The cousins maintained that the couple had constant arguments from the very beginning, and Dana confessed that he found it very difficult to defend Gino because Gino's actions were incomprehensible to him.

Inside Gino And Jasmine’s Season: What Viewers Saw And What Comes Next

The storyline between Gino and Jasmine has been one of the most dramatic parts of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Viewers watched them face constant arguments about trust, finances, and family.

Jasmine often said she felt alone in Michigan and wanted to be included in Gino’s life.

She mentioned several times that she hoped to meet his sisters, especially because they lived nearby.

On the show, she said this made her feel like an outsider.

Gino always said he planned to introduce her, but things never lined up.

The Tell All brought this issue back into the spotlight.

The cousins believe this caused more distance between the couple.

Their comments match what viewers saw during the season, where Jasmine cried about feeling unwanted in Gino’s world.

Another major topic this season was the cheating accusation.

Gino said he kicked Jasmine out because she stayed at her friend Matt’s house, which he saw as betrayal.

Jasmine explained that she left after another argument and didn’t intend to make things worse.

This disagreement added even more weight to the Tell All discussion.

Fans can expect more conflict as the couple decides what their future looks like.

Gino and Jasmine have broken up and reunited several times on camera.

The Tell All hints that their issues with trust and family might continue.

Their storyline remains one of the most followed ones in the franchise because it mixes love, family tension, and constant emotional turns.

Stay tuned for more updates.