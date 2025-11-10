Smiling Friends season 3 episode 5 ending explained: Did Pim and Charlie kill Mother Nature?

Smiling Friends Season 3 (Image via Instagram/@adultswim)

Smiling Friends is the wild Adult Swim hit created by Michael Cusack and Zach Hadel. It follows employees at a company that makes sad people happy in the most insane ways. Pim is the optimistic pink critter voiced by Cusack. Charlie is the laid-back yellow guy with a big nose voiced by Hadel. Other main cast includes Allan the red critter, Glep the green blob, and Mr. Boss the chaotic leader voiced by Marc M.

Season 3 kicked off on October 5, 2025 with bigger adventures and sharper animation. The show is also confirmed for two more seasons.

Episode 5 "Pim and Charlie Save Mother Nature" dropped November 9, 2025 at 11:30 PM ET. The official tagline teases exactly what goes down. Mr. Boss drags the team to his cabin for a real break. Charlie references their awful Brazil trip from season 1. At the end of the episode, we see Pim killed Mother Nature by throwing a can in its mouth and other creatures in the forest to save Charlie.

In Episode 4, we saw a green witch begging for change outside the office. Mr Boss and Charlie brush her off but Pim feels bad and goes along. The witch curses them with a crystal orb vision of doom. Glep pukes black goo. Mr Boss sees his mom's ghost. Allan turns into a spider monster. Pim gets possessed by demons. He goes berserk and murders everyone in brutal ways.

It all ends as a fake out warning. The witch shows what happens if they stay stingy. They wake up and toss her some coins. She leaves happy.

Smiling Friends season 3 episode 5 ending explained: Mother Nature and the mysterious painting

Mr Boss and the gang - Allen, Charlie and Pim arrive at the cabin for a chill weekend. Mr Boss arranged for a Super Monkey Bowl on Game Cube with lots of sloppy food and a hot tub in the backyard. Charlie stays sceptical after Brazil. Comic elements are filled in the episode, with Allen asking Mr Boss for the Wifi password, to which he replied -

“It’s I underscore hate underscore allen fifty eight, and it’s all lower case."

Then we see Charlie asking about a strange painting hanging over the wall. Mr Boss said that it is the painting of mysterious Brown Blur. It’s crypted and according to some legends the man who painted it went insane and died. Charlie gets determined to take a picture of the creature as Mr Boss said that a real photograph of Brown Blur will be of a lot of money.

Pim and Charlie went on a hike in the mountains where they met the legendary and cryptic Moth Man who just appeared in front of them out of the bushes. Charlie and Pim didn’t like him much as he looked nothing like a moth and more like a “Man Moth”.

Then they stopped at a spot full of litter to take some rest. Charlie took a drink out of his can and tossed the bottle aside. Pim objected to this for littering the forest more but Charlie didn't seem to care much.

Pim picked up the can from the ground when they heard a voice.

It was Mother Nature who thanked Pim for removing the can as she was struggling to breathe. When asked about who threw the can, Charlie lied by saying it was the Moth Man who made the litter.

Then Mother Nature said that all the people who litter have made her sick and weak. She and the other creatures then convince Pim to clean the forest. A funny song about clean-up is sung by Mother nature and other creatures of the forest.

On the other hand, Mr Boss is enjoying his weekend by grilling hot dogs but Allen is too busy working. In the evening, Mr Boss baked cookies and Allen felt guilty about denying the hot dogs earlier and not being able to enjoy at the weekend. Being tired of emails and work, he impulsively threw away his laptop from the window. Then ended up having fun and licking up cookie crumbs off Mr Boss’s chest.

In the forest, Mother Nature awarded Pim with a blueberry. The Moth Man appeared again.

This time Mother Nature appeared in a demonic state and killed the man by eating him as a punishment for littering the forest.

Charlie and Pim terrified, helped to put the dead body in the large mouth of the mountain. The creatures overheard Pim saying that it was actually Charlie who threw the can instead of Moth Man.

Hearing this, Mother Nature took Charlie up to eat him as well when Pim threw a can at the mountain.

This caused a serious effect on all the forest creatures as well as Mother Nature and they supposedly all died. Charlie and Pim return back to the cabin to play Super Monkey Bowl.

In the morning when Charlie and Pim come back, they narrated everything that happened at the forest and Charlie lamented how he couldn’t take a picture of the crypted Brown Blur.

The ending left viewers on a hilarious note as Mr Brown revealed that he just played a joke with Charlie and the painting was actually the inside of his a**shole taken from a colonoscopy.

Catch new episodes of Smiling friends season 3 on Sundays at 11:30 PM ET on Adult Swim. Stream the next day on Max.

Stay tuned for more such updates!