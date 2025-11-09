Smiling Friends Season 3 episode includes a creepy Silent Hill Easter egg that no one saw coming

In Smiling Friends season 3, the beloved Adult Swim series once again proves why it’s one of the most unpredictable and creatively daring animated comedies on television. Known for balancing absurdist humor with dark existential themes, the show’s latest installment, Curse of the Green Halloween Witch, pushes those boundaries even further. The episode feels like an animated fever dream — part horror parody, part psychological descent — and at the center of it all, lies an Easter egg that absolutely no one saw coming.

During one of the episode’s most terrifying sequences, Pim finds himself sprinting through a dimly lit hallway as monsters emerge from every door. Among them appears a figure that horror fans immediately recognized: Pyramid Head, the nightmarish executioner from Silent Hill 2. The cameo, though brief, carries massive significance — not just as a nostalgic nod to Konami’s horror legacy, but as a moment that reflects Pim’s crumbling psyche.

Even more impressively, this wasn’t just a cheeky visual joke. The show’s creators received official permission from Konami to include Pyramid Head, making it one of the rare occasions the gaming company has allowed the character to appear outside the Silent Hill universe. For a show as meta and unpredictable as Smiling Friends season 3, the inclusion feels both fitting and chillingly authentic.

Pyramid Head’s terrifying cameo explained: A Silent Hill easter egg hidden in plain sight

The Easter egg moment in Smiling Friends season 3 episode 4 arrives as Pim tries to escape a decaying hallway filled with different doors, each opening to a different kind of horror. As Pim takes a left turn at the end of the hallway, for a brief few seconds, the camera pans to reveal a hulking figure at the far end of the corridor. Pyramid Head from the Silent Hill video game franchise, a huge scary figure carrying a massive blade, is seen walking creepily towards Pim.

Pim freezes in place, eyes wide, and screams out of panic as the executioner approaches him while dragging his great knife across the ground with a screeching metallic wail. The entire sequence lasts barely five seconds, yet it’s one of the most unforgettable visuals in the season so far. According to multiple sources, the character’s brief appearance during the episode was approved by Konami, who granted the creators permission to use Pyramid Head’s design from the video game franchise. The cameo is one of the few officially sanctioned appearances of Pyramid Head outside the main franchise.

Recap of Smiling Friends Season 3 Episode 4

Episode 4 begins with the Smiling Friends crew settling in for a quiet Halloween night. Charlie introduces the gang to a claymation horror film, setting the eerie tone early on. Their night quickly spirals when a green-skinned witch appears at their office, asking for a dime.

Pim, ever the kind-hearted one, offers to help, but Mr. Boss and Charlie rudely turn her away. That small act of cruelty triggers a surreal curse that warps their reality into something out of a horror movie. From that point, everything unravels. Glep becomes possessed, vomiting black goo that burns through the office floor. Mr. Boss begins hallucinating his dead mother, while Allan transforms into a spider-like creature who insists he’s “always been this way.” As Pim flees through the building, reality breaks apart completely.

It’s during this descent that Pim encounters the monsters in the hallway—including Pyramid Head—marking the point where his sanity finally fractures. The sequence encapsulates the show’s ability to blur genres, jumping from parody to psychological nightmare in seconds. The ending reveals that the entire ordeal was part of a cursed vision projected by the witch’s crystal orb, showing the Smiling Friends what would happen if they didn’t pay her.

The next episode of Smiling Friends season 3, titled Pim and Charlie Save Mother Nature, will be aired exclusively on Adult Swim on November 9, 2025, at 8:30 pm PT/11:30 pm ET in the United States. Viewers can also stream the episode the following day on HBO Max.