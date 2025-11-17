Smiling Friends season 3 episode 7: Release date & time, where to watch, and what to expect

Fans dropping into Smiling Friends season 3 are once again pulled back into the wonderfully strange universe crafted by Michael Cusack and Zach Hadel, where ordinary tasks quickly unravel into surreal, high-energy chaos. The animated comedy follows the day-to-day misadventures of Smiling Friends Inc., a small operation devoted to helping people smile, even if its employees are constantly pulled into bizarre side quests, emotional tangles and reality-bending sights.

Across its run, Pim and Charlie remain central to the adult animated series amidst its ever-expanding universe, supported by Allan, Glep and their unpredictable boss, with each episode pushing the boundaries of tone, pacing and genre. Now the season continues its wild sprint with Episode 7, titled Shmaloogles, which transports the crew into a strange new dimension filled with creatures who live by their own peculiar rules. Before we get to what that means for Pim and Charlie, here’s when the episode arrives, how you can watch it and what to expect from the next chapter.

Release details for Smiling Friends Season 3 episode 7

The adult animated series Smiling Friends season 3 episode 7, titled Shmaloogles, will be aired on November 23, 2025, exclusively on Adult Swim at 8:30 pm PT/11:30 pm ET. For those streaming, the episode will also be available on HBO Max the following day, which hosts the show’s entire library. The platform offers both ad-supported and ad-free tiers, and remains the home for most of Cartoon Network and Adult Swim’s content.

Here’s a detailed breakdown of the release timings for the upcoming episode based on different regions:

Region Release Date Release Time USA (Pacific Time) November 23, 2025 8:30 pm USA (Mountain Time) November 23, 2025 9:30 pm USA (Central Time) November 23, 2025 10:30 pm USA (Eastern Time) November 23, 2025 11:30 pm United Kingdom (British Summer Time) November 24, 2025 4:30 am Central Europe (Central European Time) November 24, 2025 5:30 am India (Indian Standard Time) November 24, 2025 10 am Australia (Australian Central Standard Time) November 24, 2025 2 pm

Cast and character details explored

The main cast for Smiling Friends season 3 returns with the familiar voices fans have come to associate with the show’s blend of cynicism and unhinged optimism. Michael Cusack voices Pim and several other characters, capturing Pim’s buoyant sweetness and determination to help, even when the universe seems determined to break him. Zach Hadel once again plays Charlie, whose dry delivery and tendency toward existential dread balance Pim’s enthusiasm. Together, they form the series’ emotional core.

The upcoming episode will also see a new character named, Flint, join the duo on their adventure. Additionally, smurf-like creatures called the shmaloogles will also be central to the episode’s plot. Details regarding the voice cast for Flint and King Shmaloogle are yet to be revealed by the studio.

What to expect from the upcoming episode

The released preview for the upcoming episode of Smiling Friends season 3 sets the tone for what’s ahead. Pim, Charlie and Flint stumble into a strange, colorful new world populated by the Shmaloogles, tiny beings who carry a cheerful energy and a distinct knack for inserting their name into nearly every aspect of their culture. Their design and community structure draw on whimsical storytelling traditions reminiscent of The Smurfs and other fantasy villages built around charm and repetitive linguistic quirks. The king shmaloogle turns to Pim and Charlie to help with their malfunctioning machine, to which Pim confidently agrees.

The preview clip quickly pivots when Pim and a shmaloogle are snatched by a dragon-like creature and hauled to a volcanic mountain, leaving Charlie scrambling for answers. When Charlie confronts King Shmaloogle, the ruler casually notes:

“Oh, that just happens every now and again,”

offering no real solution and setting up Pim’s solo misadventure. The episode teases both comedic danger and a deeper dive into Pim’s optimism as he navigates this realm on his own. While the full plot remains under wraps, the preview hints at new characters, environmental humor and the kind of unexpected detours the show thrives on.

Viewers can expect another signature blend of chaos, sweetness, and sharp absurdity in the upcoming episode, proving once again that no adventure in the world of Smiling Friends ever goes according to plan.