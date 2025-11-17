Robin Hood Season 1 Episode 4 Ending Explained: Why did Robin Hood let the Bishop go free?

Robin Hood season 1 episode 4 © Prime Video

Robin Hood season 1 episode 4 premiered on November 16, 2025, on MGM+. As Robin Hood and his growing band of outlaws commit their first major heist, the stakes rise. Robin's actions help him become a legendary figure. By the end of the episode, the viewers are left with the question why Robin Hood spared the Bishop of Hereford after their daring heist.

Robin and his companions steal a large bounty as their first heist in Robin Hood season 1 episode 4. There are casualties during the heist due to royal guard resistance. Robin Hood frees the Bishop, who was traveling with the bounty money. Robin's journey and Robin Hood's legend change with this decision.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for Robin Hood season 1. Readers' discretion is advised.

Robin Hood season 1 episode 4: How did Robin Hood plan his first major robbery?

In Robin Hood season 1 episode 4, Robin and his merry men plan their first big heist. They are targeting a convoy carrying a lot of money the authorities had raised to capture them. The Sheriff needed this bounty money to fund the manhunt, so Robin's group wants to disrupt them and relieve their financial pressures.

The group's new member Friar Tuck helps plan the heist. He knows how the money will get from the abbey to Nottingham, so the group prepares to stop the convoy. Despite initial reservations, Robin's allies agree and the heist goes through.

What went wrong during the heist?

During the heist, chaos ensues. Robin Hood's companions expected a simple mission, but the convoy has more royal guards than expected. The extra protection causes a fatal fight. In the skirmish, Robin's allies Henry Miller and Mary die, causing significant loss.

Despite these losses, Robin Hood's archery defeats the royal guards and secures the money. Successfully heisting makes the outlaws more dangerous targets for the Norman authorities, so it's both a win and a loss. The group's actions cement Robin's power as a rebel leader and outlaw.

What was the reason behind Robin Hood sparing the Bishop?

Robin Hood unexpectedly frees the Bishop of Hereford. He was carrying the bounty money, after the chaotic heist. While Robin and his men have just committed a violent act, sparing the Bishop demonstrates that Robin is not driven solely by revenge or bloodlust.

Robin Hood sends a message to the authorities and Saxons in the forest by letting the Bishop return to Nottingham alive. He is showing that, while he will fight for justice, he will not resort to mindless brutality. Sparing the Bishop is also a strategic move—it ensures that the authorities understand the threat Robin Hood poses, while the Bishop becomes an unwilling messenger of Robin’s growing legend.

What does the outcome of the heist mean for Robin Hood's reputation?

The heist and Robin’s decision to let the Bishop go alive play a crucial role in the development of his legend. Robin Hood becomes mythical with this mercy and the heist's boldness. He becomes a symbol of hope, resistance, and justice to the Saxons in the forest as his name spreads.

The Merry Men, who will challenge the Sheriff and Norman rulers, form after the successful heist. Robin leads Little John, Friar Tuck, and others into a brotherhood to fight their oppression.

The heist has shocked Nottingham's Sheriff. He and the Bishop discuss Robin Hood's growing threat to their authority. The Sheriff, under pressure, raises Robin's bounty to raise funds to capture him. But the cost becomes too high, and the Sheriff must ask the Bishop to fund the manhunt.

How did Priscilla defy her father’s plans?

Sheriff's daughter Priscilla resists her father's control. In Robin Hood season 1 episode 4, the Sheriff plans to send Priscilla to Hereford Abbey convent to cure her rebellion. However, Priscilla resists. Seducing the Earl of Huntingdon allows her to stay at the estate for the night and avoid the convent.

Defiance frustrates her father and shows Priscilla's growing independence and desire to control her life. She fools the Earl and Bishop with her manipulation. When her father discovers she has returned to Nottingham, he is furious, but Priscilla's actions have shown that she is uncontrollable.

How did Marian navigate the political landscape of the Court?

Marian navigates Westminster politics while Robin and his outlaws cause chaos in Sherwood Forest. Marian must balance her feelings for Robin with her court duties as she adjusts to court life. She writes longing letters to him but knows they are too risky to send.

Marian gets caught up in court politics, where Queen Eleanor and other nobles manipulate events for their own gain. Marian meets influential figures like the Earl of Pembroke and learns about power dynamics. Will, Robin's cousin, tries to seduce her despite her obvious attachment to Robin, causing conflict.

Robin Hood season 1 episode 4 is available to stream on Prime Video.