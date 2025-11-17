Who Killed Madison in The Beast in Me? Explained

Actors Claire Danes and Matthew Rhys attend as Netflix Hosts the New York Special Screening of "The Beast In Me" at The Paris Theater on November 05, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Jenny Anderson/Getty Images for Netflix)

Netflix’s new drama series, The Beast in Me, premiered its first season on the streaming platform on November 13, 2025. The thriller show, created by Gabe Rotter, focuses on the life of Aggie Wiggs, a former bestselling author, who loses her youngest son to death, and loses the ability to write, until she gets to know her new neighbor, Nile Jarvis, further.

The show begins by showing its viewers and audience the life of Aggie Wiggs after she lost her son Cooper; however, the cause of his death is not revealed immediately. The Beast in Me shows how Aggie has been struggling to live in her mansion house ever since Cooper died, and her relationship with her wife, Shelley, has become estranged.

Things begin to change as soon as Nile Jarvis comes into the house next to her, and he takes her out to have lunch, which she reluctantly agrees to, in an attempt to get his repeated requests off her back.

However, things begin to get murkier for Aggie once she begins researching on Nile’s first wife, Madison, who had disappeared under mysterious circumstances, and ends up uncovering that Nile could have been behind it.

Towards the end of the show, in episode 7 titled ‘Ghosts’, it is revealed that Nile had, in fact, killed Madison by hitting her head with a blunt object after he found out that she had been leaking his shady business secrets to the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

Details explored on what happened to Madison and how Aggie uncovers Nile’s dark and disturbing secrets in The Beast in Me

Netflix’s The Beast in Me focuses on how Aggie Wiggs’ and Nile Jarvis’ lives get intertwined with each other when Aggie begins looking into his past and realizes that he might have been involved in criminal activities.

However, things get further complicated when Nile also stacks up evidence against Aggie to make it seem like she had a part to play in her young son Cooper’s death. From the beginning of the drama series, Aggie begins her journey by getting to know Nile in depth under the excuse that she is gathering enough information to write a biography on him and his interesting life.

As soon as Aggie feels that she has gotten enough evidence to incriminate Nile and hold him accountable for having a part to play in his first wife, Madison’s disappearance, Nile also ends up stacking up some facts that might prove Aggie to be involved in Cooper’s death as well.

Towards the end of the show, it is revealed that Madison had found out how Nile was conducting shady business for his real estate deals and ended up tipping him off to the FBI. As soon as Nile heard about that from Nina, a gallerist who worked under Madison, Nile ended up killing Madison after bashing her head with a blunt object on the ground.

After killing her, he smiles sinisterly. Before her death, Madison was shown pleading with Agent Abbott from the FBI to arrest Nile since she felt her life was in danger.

In the season finale, Aggie is successful in recording a confession of Nile admitting to killing both Madison and Teddy Fenig on the show, and ends up getting him publicly arrested. In the end, Aggie finds peace knowing and accepting that every person has a dark side to them, including herself.

