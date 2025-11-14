Where was The Beast in Me filmed? All filming locations revealed

Claire Danes as Aggie Wiggs in The Beast in Me (Image via Instagram/@netflix)

Netflix's latest thriller, The Beast in Me dropped on November 13, 2025, pulling viewers into a tense tale of grief and suspicion. Created by Gabe Rotter, known for his work on The X-Files, the eight-episode limited series is showrun by Howard Gordon.

Filming took place from September 2024 to January 2025 and was centred in Red Bank, New Jersey—a riverside borough in Monmouth County known for its walkable downtown and historic vibe along the Navesink River.

The Beast in Me stars Claire Danes as Aggie Wiggs, a once-celebrated author shattered by her young son's death which ended her marriage and left her isolated in a quiet neighborhood. Brittany Snow as Nina is the sharp colleague and Natalie Morales is Aggie's ex, Shelley.

Matthew Rhys plays the enigmatic Nile Jarvis, her charming but shadowy new neighbor who moves into a grand manor across the street. Aggie's budding obsession with Nile fueled by whispers of his missing wife, turns her into an amateur sleuth, blurring lines between healing and obsession.

Here's a look at where the film was shot:

The Beast in Me: All filming locations explored

The Beast in Me leans on real East Coast spots for its moody atmosphere, turning everyday sites into stages for paranoia and hidden truths.

Red Bank, Monmouth County, New Jersey: The heart of production, this riverside borough provided the show's leafy streets and historic charm along the Navesink River. It's popped up in other hits like Cop Land , giving that familiar yet unsettling small-town feel.

The heart of production, this riverside borough provided the show's leafy streets and historic charm along the Navesink River. It's popped up in other hits like , giving that familiar yet unsettling small-town feel. Raleigh, North Carolina: Handled extra scenes, likely interiors or backups, adding Southern texture to the mix without stealing the Jersey spotlight.

Handled extra scenes, likely interiors or backups, adding Southern texture to the mix without stealing the Jersey spotlight. Tamaques Park, Westfield, New Jersey: Lush trails and woods here doubled as the forests where Aggie wanders, lost in thought.

Lush trails and woods here doubled as the forests where Aggie wanders, lost in thought. Branch Brook Park, Newark, New Jersey: Cherry blossoms and open greens framed outdoor tension, with paths evoking isolation amid crowds.

33 Washington Street and 98 Frelinghuysen Avenue, Newark: These urban addresses stood in for gritty neighbourhood edges, highlighting the contrast to upscale homes.

These urban addresses stood in for gritty neighbourhood edges, highlighting the contrast to upscale homes. Warehouse on Mulberry Street, Newark: A stark industrial space for shadowy confrontations, ramping up the thriller's edge.

A stark industrial space for shadowy confrontations, ramping up the thriller's edge. Poinier Street, Independence Park, and Halsey Street, Newark: Street-level shoots captured daily life turning sinister, with parks adding deceptive calm.

Street-level shoots captured daily life turning sinister, with parks adding deceptive calm. National Newark Building on Broad Street: This Art Deco landmark lent grandeur to key interiors, like echoing lobbies for high-stakes talks.

This Art Deco landmark lent grandeur to key interiors, like echoing lobbies for high-stakes talks. Unique Design Menswear in Branford Place and 289 Washington Street, Newark: Boutique and residential spots for personal scenes.

Boutique and residential spots for personal scenes. East and West Front Street Block, Red Bank: Crews shut down the whole stretch, flipping JR's restaurant at 17 West Front into the fictional Roberto's Pizzeria for casual meetups that go wrong. The 26 West On The Navesink at 26 West Front hosted intimate dinners, while the Molly Pitcher Inn at 88 Riverside Avenue served as a luxe backdrop for revelations.

Crews shut down the whole stretch, flipping JR's restaurant at 17 West Front into the fictional Roberto's Pizzeria for casual meetups that go wrong. The at 26 West Front hosted intimate dinners, while the at 88 Riverside Avenue served as a luxe backdrop for revelations. Belleville Township, New Jersey: Rounded out with Carewell Health Medical Centre for medical tension and Essex County Airport for a frantic escape vibe.

What is Netflix's The Beast in Me about?

Years after her son's mysterious death, Aggie Wiggs lives reclusively, dodging her agent's pleas for a new book. Nile Jarvis moves in across the street, his manor hiding whispers of his vanished wife—cleared by police, but not by locals. Aggie, seeing a story, befriends him, but flirtation masks her snooping: tailing his Porsche, grilling his uncle, spotting odd deliveries to a locked shed.

Flashbacks haunt Aggie with guilt from that fatal day, while Nile's charm cracks under barbs from his father and a probing councilwoman opposing his development. Her ex circles back, a cop dangles leads, and buried evidence- a bloodied tool that sparks a chase. Mid-season, roles flip: is Nile hunting her now? The finale hints at grief versus rage in a raw clash, questioning if suspicion heals or devours.

The Beast in Me is streaming now on Netflix with all eight episodes available to watch with any Netflix subscription.

