Where was The Beast in Me filmed? All filming locations revealed

Netflix's latest thriller, The Beast in Me dropped on November 13, 2025, pulling viewers into a tense tale of grief and suspicion. Created by Gabe Rotter, known for his work on The X-Files, the eight-episode limited series is showrun by Howard Gordon.
Filming took place from September 2024 to January 2025 and was centred in Red Bank, New Jersey—a riverside borough in Monmouth County known for its walkable downtown and historic vibe along the Navesink River.
The Beast in Me stars Claire Danes as Aggie Wiggs, a once-celebrated author shattered by her young son's death which ended her marriage and left her isolated in a quiet neighborhood. Brittany Snow as Nina is the sharp colleague and Natalie Morales is Aggie's ex, Shelley.
Matthew Rhys plays the enigmatic Nile Jarvis, her charming but shadowy new neighbor who moves into a grand manor across the street. Aggie's budding obsession with Nile fueled by whispers of his missing wife, turns her into an amateur sleuth, blurring lines between healing and obsession.
Here's a look at where the film was shot:
The Beast in Me leans on real East Coast spots for its moody atmosphere, turning everyday sites into stages for paranoia and hidden truths.
Years after her son's mysterious death, Aggie Wiggs lives reclusively, dodging her agent's pleas for a new book. Nile Jarvis moves in across the street, his manor hiding whispers of his vanished wife—cleared by police, but not by locals. Aggie, seeing a story, befriends him, but flirtation masks her snooping: tailing his Porsche, grilling his uncle, spotting odd deliveries to a locked shed.
Flashbacks haunt Aggie with guilt from that fatal day, while Nile's charm cracks under barbs from his father and a probing councilwoman opposing his development. Her ex circles back, a cop dangles leads, and buried evidence- a bloodied tool that sparks a chase. Mid-season, roles flip: is Nile hunting her now? The finale hints at grief versus rage in a raw clash, questioning if suspicion heals or devours.
The Beast in Me is streaming now on Netflix with all eight episodes available to watch with any Netflix subscription.
