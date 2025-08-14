Netflix sets premiere date for The Beast in Me and unveils first look of Claire Danes and Matthew Rhys in new drama

The Beast in Me © Netflix

The Beast in Me is an upcoming Netflix miniseries with intense drama and an all-star cast. The story revolves around Aggie Wiggs, a well-known author. Her life is changed by the tragic death of her young son. Aggie is cut off from the outside world and is having trouble writing. When a well-known real estate mogul moves in next door, she gets caught up in a dangerous web of suspicion and obsession.

Netflix has officially announced the premiere date for The Beast in Me and released first-look photos of Claire Danes and Matthew Rhys as their characters. These pictures give you a taste of the series' intense setting and the complex characters who will move the story along.

As stated by TV Insider, the streaming giant said that The Beast in Me will drop all its eight episodes on Thursday, November 13, 2025. Netflix also released stills of Danes, Rhys, Brittany Snow, Natalie Morales, and David Lyons along with the announcement.

The official synopsis of the show states,

"In The Beast in Me, acclaimed author Aggie Wiggs (Danes) has receded from public life since the tragic death of her young son, unable to write, a ghost of her former self. But she finds an unlikely subject for a new book when the house next door is bought by Nile Jarvis (Rhys), a famed and formidable real estate mogul who was once the prime suspect in his wife’s disappearance. At once horrified and fascinated by this man, Aggie finds herself compulsively hunting for the truth — chasing his demons while fleeing her own — in a game of cat and mouse that might turn deadly."

Plot overview of The Beast in Me

The Beast in Me is about Aggie Wiggs (Claire Danes), a famous author who has shut herself off from the public eye since her son died. Nile Jarvis (Matthew Rhys), a wealthy real estate mogul with a shady past, moves in next door, which shakes up her peaceful life. Years ago, Nile was the main suspect in the strange disappearance of his wife. Aggie starts to look into him, and she will use what she finds as the basis for her next book.



The Beast in Me is a Netflix limited series created by Gabe Rotter, Jodie Foster, Conan O'Brien, and Howard Gordon. Antonio Campos directs and is the executive producer. Danes is also the show's executive producer.

The show is a mix of psychological drama and mystery, with themes like loss, obsession, and the lines between right and wrong.

Cast of the series

The cast of The Beast in Me brings together an impressive lineup of talent. Claire Danes plays the sad author Aggie Wiggs. Matthew Rhys plays the mysterious Nile Jarvis. Nile's wife, Nina, is played by Brittany Snow, and Aggie's ex-wife, Shelley, is played by Natalie Morales. David Lyons, Tim Guinee, Deirdre O'Connell, Jonathan Banks, Hettienne Park, Aleyse Shannon, Will Brill, Kate Burton, Bill Irwin, Amir Arison, and Julie Ann Emery are also in the cast of this drama.

There isn't an official trailer yet, but Netflix's first-look photos give us a taste of the show's dark tone.

The Beast in Me episodes will be available on Netflix.