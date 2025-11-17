"It's just rude": Love Island Australia’s Gabby expresses frustration after Jotham admits he wouldn’t typically date someone like her

Gabby and Jotham from Love Island Australia (Image via Instagram/@gabrielleemccarthy)

Love Island Australia season 7 returned with a new episode on November 17, 2025, which saw tension flare between Gabby and Jotham after she heard him describe her as someone he would not date on the outside and someone who was “still learning."

In the latest episode, Gabby confronted Jotham about his comments, expressing deep disappointment in his opinion of her.



“So, you literally said word for word, like, I’m not someone you would date on the outside. So, I’m not understanding why you’re gonna date me inside here. And then, you said to both girls that I’m emotionally immature and immature. It’s just rude,” Gabby said.



In the previous episode, Jotham, while speaking with bombshell Boston, said that he was open to getting to know others and that Gabby was someone he would not typically date on the outside.

According to Jotham, 22, Gabby, 21, was still in her learning phase, and he preferred more mature women.

The comment left Gabby and her female co-stars, who had been watching the entire conversation, shocked.

Gabby, in particular, was disappointed to hear what his partner had to say about her. When confronted, he defended himself by saying that he worded his sentences incorrectly.

Love Island Australia: Jotham's explanation does not justify Gabby, making her question their dynamic







During a private conversation, Jotham asked Gabby to explain why she was upset with him.

Gabby said that his description of her as someone who was “emotionally immature” was hurtful. Moreover, she wondered why he was pursuing her inside the villa if she was not his typical type.

The Love Island Australia star defended herself by saying that although she was 21, she acted well above her age.



“I am a fun, loud person, and it cut deep for me because my whole entire life I’ve always been the person that’s too much,” she said.



Gabby added that she did not keep people in her life who laughed at her or put her down, trying to demean her personality.

That said, she admitted that Jotham’s opinion of her deeply upset her and made her wonder if he was leading her on by saying what she wanted to hear.

Jotham attempted to explain himself, saying he might have made the mistake of choosing the incorrect words.

He clarified that what he told the bombshells was his initial judgment of her.



“I thought you were immature coming in here, you know, and I think that’s why I said on the outside I wouldn’t normally date you,” he said.



However, Gabby remained unconvinced, wondering why he would bring that up now after he had had the opportunity to get to know her better.

Jotham replied with a vague explanation, insisting that he worded it incorrectly. In a separate interview with the Love Island Australia cameras, Gabby said:



“Jotham’s telling me he’s worded all these things wrong. Okay, sure, we’re all human, we make mistakes. But wording wrong that I’m immature, and you wouldn’t date someone like me on the outside, is crazy. Like, that is mind-blowing.”



Ultimately, when she asked Jotham if he would date her on the outside now, he answered affirmatively, saying he knew her better now.

She then asked him if she was “too much” for him, to which he replied, “No, 100% not.” He also apologized to her for upsetting her, saying it was not his intent, but Gabby was “not buying it.”

It left her feeling “pissed” and uncertain about her relationship with him.

Stay tuned for more updates.