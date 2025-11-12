Love Island Australia 2025 host Sophie Monk storms the villa with a bombshell

Love Island Australia 2025 host Sophie Monk (Image via Getty)

Love Island Australia season 7 premiered on 9Now on October 27, 2025 on 9Now with host Sophie Monk welcoming a group of single men and women to a villa in Mallorca.

The Islanders form connections, couple with each other, and take a second chance at love while hoping to win the dating experiment along with $50,000.

In the latest episode of Love Island Australia season 7, which premiered on November 11, 2025, the three men, Mateo, Ross, and Jotham, had to decide which girl to dump among Gabby, Yana, and Lacey from the villa.

Sophie also dropped a hint at a bombshell entering the villa, shocking islanders, leaving the viewers guessing in a surprising cliffhanger as the official Love Island Australia preview states:

Romance is heating up in the Villa's hideaway and on a horseback date. Then, Sophie delivers a shocking surprise and three boys have all the power on which girl will be dumped.

Here's what happened on Love Island Australia 2025

The latest episode of Love Island Australia season 7 saw host Sophie Monk delivering a new bombshell twist, which is described as not the good kind by one islander, as she says

All Islanders to the firepit immediately!

Everyone is left with a shocking cliffhanger as Mateo sighs with tensions filling the air:

This is the worst thing ever.

Sophie enters, looking radiant as ever, and wastes no time starting the night as she teases Lacey and Kye, throwing a dig at their steamy shower session:

Lacey and Kye, you’re looking extremely clean tonight.

Lacey and Kye take some time to get the joke, but when they do, everyone bursts into laughter. Then, Sophie quickly reminds them of the purpose they are gathered for as she says:

We’re not here for chitchat. The Superfans have spoken — and one Islander will be sent home.

She explains that the fans have voted for the boy they would most likely to see find love in the villa. The six boys stand nervously as Sophie reads out the results, announcing Kye, Connor, and Mick's names, telling them that they are safe.

That leaves Mateo, Ross, and Jotham standing, and the suspense builds with Sophie noting, instructing them:

If you are still standing, please come and face your fellow Islanders.

Then, in true Love Island fashion, she twists the knife, explaining:

Mateo, Ross and Jotham, the three of you... had the most votes.

The three boys are safe now, but the relief is short-lived as Sophie turns to the girls next, informing them that:

Gabby, Yana and Lacey, the three of you received the lowest number of votes. Mateo, Ross and Jotham, who stays and who goes ﻿is up to you.

The boys, Mateo, Ross, and Jotham, had to then decide which of the three girls would be dumped from the island, with Mateo admitting:

This decision is probably one of the hardest things I’ve ever had to do.

The boys retreat to the pool deck to think and decide, with things getting tense fast as Ross points out:

"Yana is the odd one out in terms of connections,” Ross points out, while Jotham questions Lacey’s sincerity: “Are her connections even genuine? She didn’t even get my name right for the first week we were hanging out.”

To make things even spicier, Sophie teases a surprise arrival of a spunky bombshell ready to shake up the villa. A sneak peek reveals a new contestant described as a Gold Coast sparky ready to find his wife in the Villa.

With seven boys and soon only five girls, the drama is only heating up. Tune in to find out which girl gets eliminated from Love Island Australia season 7 and who is the new bombshell entering the villa.

New episodes of Love Island Australia season 7 drop from Monday to Thursday on 9Now at 6:00 pm AEDT.

Stay tuned for more updates.