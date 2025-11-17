Love Island Australia alum makes a shocking statement as three new women enter the villa

Love Island Australia (Image via 9Now)

Love Island Australia alum Jotham recently confessed a few things about Gabby, and it has left her quite upset. As Gabby confides in show host Sophie Monk, she reveals how Jotham called her immature and even went on to say that he would not date someone like her.

Gabby, whose real name is Gabrielle McCarthy, has a successful career as an influencer before she made an impact in the villa, as she has "almost 100,000 followers on Instagram and 140,000 on TikTok". Gabby has been garnering considerable attention on the show since she arrived in the villa, as she said,

“When I walk in the villa your man’s not even going to remember your name. Sorry not sorry girls.”

Love Island Australia alum Gabby makes a surprising revelation to Sophie Monk

As Gabby is seemingly having an emotional moment while telling the show host, Sophie Monk, what Jotham said about her,

“Saying I'm emotionally immature, and I'm not someone he'd date on the outside... that's just a trigger for me because I've gotten that my whole life," she says of her "loud" personality.”

Jotham later asked Gabby to talk to him about what remarks bothered her, as he said,

“I want to hear from you what words you’re confused about from me.”

Gabby had earlier talked about her interests on social media, saying,

“Travelling is so important to me because it takes you out of your comfort zone, opens your eyes up, inspires you, educates you, forces you to try new things and makes you appreciate every single aspect of life."

Gabby confronts Jotham about his confession about her

Gabby later had a conversation with Jotham, saying how his confession deeply hurt her. Gabby said,

“You said to both the girls that I am emotionally immature. That's none of their business. I'm actually shocked, why would you date me on Love Island if you wouldn't date me on the outside? It's just rude﻿, I know I'm 21 but I know for a fact I'm not immature. Am I too much to you because that is how it came across to me."

Jotham seemingly apologised for his remarks while saying,

“I think I must select my words carefully, in a way that viewed you in a negative way. I made the initial judgement, I thought you were emotionally immature, I have worded it wrong. Now that I know you for who you are.”

Later, Gabby talked about it in front of the cameras, saying that while mistakes are acceptable, something about what Jotham does not sit right with her.

Stream Love Island Australia exclusively on 9Now as new episodes drop Monday to Thursday. Stay tuned for more updates.