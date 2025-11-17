A Man on the Inside Season 2: Release date, where to watch, and what to expect

Actors Ted Danson and Kristen Bell attend Netflix's "A Man on the Inside" Los Angeles premiere at Netflix Tudum Theater on November 10, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images for Netflix)

Netflix’s well-loved drama A Man on the Inside first premiered its season 1 on the streaming platform on November 21, 2024. The show is a murder mystery comedy that is based on and an adaptation of The Mole Agent, which is a Chilean documentary.

A Man on the Inside is created by Mike Schur and focuses on the life of Charles Nieuwendyk, who is an old and retired professor. After losing his wife, Charles wanted to work on something interesting and chose to become a spy for a retirement home called Pacific View, which had lately been the victim of a lot of theft.

However, things get complicated for him when he realizes he needs to balance his secret spy career while also building relationships with his peers in the retirement home.

After its raging success in 2024, A Man on the Inside is set to premiere its second season on November 20, 2025, on Netflix’s streaming platform. Netflix’s official synopsis for season 2 of the show sheds light on how Charles’s new investigation will involve a blackmailer who targets Jack Berenger, who is the President of Wheeler College.

This case would require Charles to step back into his former role as a professor and visit the college undercover, and also end up catching feelings for a music teacher from the school called Mona.

Details explored on the release date, streaming option, and other relevant information of A Man on the Inside’s season 2

On December 26, 2024, Netflix announced on its website that the show had been renewed for a second season after the success of its first. The main cast and crew who had initially been a part of season 1 are also set to return.

Ted Danson as the protagonist professor turned spy-man, Mary Elizabeth Ellis as Emily, Eugene Cordero as Joel, and Lilah Richcreek Estrada as Julie will all star in the upcoming season 2.

A very interesting new addition to the cast of season 2 is Mary Steenburgen, who is the real-life wife of Ted Danson for 30 years, and also a Golden Globe nominated actress. Funnily enough, in the new season of the show, she will play the role of Mona Margadoff, the love interest of Ted’s character, Charles, on the show.

Netflix released a brief synopsis of the storyline and plot for season 2 of A Man on the Inside, and it revealed that Charles Nieuwendyk will have to investigate a completely new case.

The plot suggests that Charles will have to take on an undercover case after a mysterious blackmailer ends up targeting the President of Wheeler College, Jack Berenger. Charles will have to step back into his shoes as a former professor to figure out who is headlining this and whether it has anything to do with Bard Vinick, a billionaire who is also a graduate from Wheeler College and had proposed a huge donation to the school.

In addition to these events, Charles will also meet Mona, a music teacher at the school, and end up developing romantic feelings for her.

Stay tuned for more updates.