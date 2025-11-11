Isabel left shaken after Superfans question Connor’s intentions on Love Island Australia season 7 during Forbidden Fruit challenge

Sophie Monk, host of Love Island Australia 2025 (Image Via Getty)

Love Island Australia is gearing up for some more drama for the audience.

In the latest episode of the popular reality show, the superfans meddled with one of the strongest couples believed to be on Love Island Australia Season 7

The couple in question are Isabel and Connor whose connection was quite strong from the start.

While the other singles in the villa have shifted their affections for others and have switched partners, for viewers the duo seems to have eyes for each other.

But during the Forbidden Fruit challenge in episode 10 of Love Island Australia, the couple’s bond seemed to be cracking up.

Love Island Australia season 7: Isabel feels “rattled” after superfans reveal Connor’s true intentions







During the episode, Ross revealed to the Islanders that he has got a text. He read it out loud, stating:



“Islanders. Prepare your peaches and plums….It's time to find out what the superfans really think about you.You are off to the Garden of Eden for today’s challenge… Forbidden Fruit!”



As the islanders nervously prepared to face the superfans for the challenge, they talked about how it could “possibly stir the pot between people” in the villa.

Lacey also added her thoughts by saying in a confessional video:



“Is there going to be drama? Is there going to be tears? Is there going to be laughing? I actually have no idea. It’s bloody different every single day in here.”



During the challenge, a group of diehard fans who are also known as Love Island Superfans, revealed what they really thought about the Islanders based on a live feed they’ve been secretly watching.

Couples had to make a sexy entrance to the garden of Eden.

After the entrance they were asked the question that was put to the superfans.

Both put forward their answers and the one whose answer matches closest to the superfans would win the challenge.

When it was Connor and Isabel's turn to face the challenge, the duo made a dramatic entrance full of PDA.

Bombshell Mateo read the question that was put to the superfans which read:



“What percentage of Superfans think that Connor is genuinely looking for love?”



The other girls thought the answer would be 100% but the result turned out a bit different than expected.

Isabel’s answer to the question was 92% whereas Connor’s answer was 91%.

Mateo then revealed the correct answer given by the superfans was a shocking 11%.

The answer shocked the whole villa with Isabel screaming, “What???”

Connor looked a bit panicked about the result.

These result left the rest of Islanders reeling as the rest of the girls yelled:



“ What is going on? What are they seeing that we are not, boys?!”



Though Connor tried his best to straighten up Isabel’s mood by blowing a kiss, Isabel had enough of it.

She looked angry when she admitted in front of the cameras:



“ I feel so rattled.”



She even remarked that if she ever felt that Connor is not genuine in their relationship, she would readily bid “adios amigos” to him.

She firmly declared further:



“I do not tolerate that f--king s--t for a second and I never will.”



Connor, on the other hand, expressed surprise at the answer and stated:



“It’s bit of, What the f**k! I am here for love. Believe what you want to believe.”



After the challenge, Isabel had an intense discussion with the other girls about what transpired.

She even admitted that she was catching feeling for Connor which was making her worried about superfans' revelation.

Isabel stated:



“Deep down I've been feeling 'is this too good to be true’?”



It would be interesting to see how Isabel and Connor will navigate their relationship after this challenge.

Stay tuned for more such updates.