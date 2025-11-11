Married At First Sight UK’s Leigh admits her kiss with Leisha was "disrespectful and hypocritical" on Instagram

Leigh Harris and Leah Tyrer (Image Via Instagram/@lmt________)

The chaos refuses to die down in Married at First Sight UK.

At first, the audience witnesses Julia-Ruth admitting to getting intimate with a fellow castmate's husband, Joe.

Now the kiss between Leigh and Leisha is causing mayhem.

During the November 9 telecast of Married at First Sight, contestant Leigh kissed Leisha, who is partnered with Reiss on the show.

The kiss took center stage in the conversations on the November 10 telecast of the show, where couples were gathered for the final dinner party.

Leigh’s partner for the show, Leah, was distressed about the incident and even argued with her that if the tables were turned, she would have reacted very strongly.

Leigh, though, kept on downplaying the incident during the show, but she took to Instagram today and issued a statement regarding the incident, calling herself “disrespectful” and “hypocritical”.

Married at First Sight UK’s Leigh took full accountability for her actions

Leigh addressed the issue with a lengthy instagram post along with the photos from the dinner party and wrote on November 11, 2025:

“ To start this off, I realise that in the moment at that final dinner party I quite clearly did not take accountability when I should have. After watching it back I completely own that although meant innocently, the kiss with Leisha was disrespectful and hypocritical.”

She then went on, remarking that, like every other human being, she too has moments when she also realises that she has fucked up.

MAFS UK star also took accountability for her actions in the post and the need to validate her partner’s feelings, which she was unable to do at that particular moment.

Further in the post, she also addressed Leah’s flirtations during the show.

One of the contestants on the show, Bailey, also revealed that he had noticed Leah making inappropriate comments about his wife, Rebecca.

That confirmed Leigh’s suspicion about Leah’s actions during the experiment.

Leigh also clarified that she does not fancy Leisha in any capacity.

She stated:

“ At this dinner party when the kissing Leisha situation was brought to me I honestly didn’t understand the magnitude that action would have on Leah as she knew I didn’t fancy Leisha nor was she my type.”

She concluded the post by stating that saying and clarifying all that won’t change what has already gone wrong.

But she felt it was important to address the situation and events in their entirety.

She said:

“ All of this being said doesn’t change where I went wrong, I did still fuck up. I just felt it was important that we isolate these situations and discuss them in their entirety.”

The two other persons involved in the controversy also shared their take on the situation on Instagram.

Leigh’s bride Leah, shared photos from the dinner with a very short and sparky caption on November 11:

“ My face from the last two episodes…. What a whirlwind. No big deep paragraph needed here. Just realisation and appreciation. I will take the disrespect cake with disrespect icing on top. NOM NOM NOMMM"

Leisha, on the other hand, addressed the controversy via her personal Instagram by saying that she is a “friendly girl” and that there is “no malice intended.”

She stated in an Instagram post:

“ Last dinner party, let's go! After yesterday's boys and girls day out, there's a lot to unpack. As a friendly girl who loves my girls, I want to clear the air there was no malice intended! I'm just a very friendly person.”

Stay tuned for more such updates.