MAFS UK reunion turns chaotic as Julia-Ruth admits to affair with another groom

Julia-Ruth in a still from Married at First Sight UK (Image Via Instagram/@e4mafsuk)

The Married at the First Sight UK reunion episode revealed some major drama.

And this time it is surrounding one of the most talked about members of the show, Julia-Ruth.

Her actions seem to have sparked major conversation amongst the cast mates on the show.

She just gave some shocking revelation about her relationship with two grooms on the show. Throughout the season, Julia-Ruth has explained many times that she was not interested in her husband Divarni and had eyes on Steven instead.

During the episode, she got a very cold welcome from other cast members.

It was only Leisha and Sarah who greeted her as she sat down to remark:



“I may have brought something with me.”



She then confessed that she has been talking to Steven after they both left the experiment and stated:



“We’ve been having a bit of a text/conversation and spoken about potentially going to have drinks together.”



However, things became even more chaotic when she faced Maeve who inquired about her relationship with her ex-husband, Joe.

Married at First Sight UK: Julia-Ruth admitted that she went on a holiday with Maeve’s ex-husband Joe







Joe’s ex-wife Maeve joined others and stated:



“I’ve started to question what’s going on between Julia-Ruth and Joe.”



She then goes to reveal that she has done some digging on Joe and Julia-Ruth and it is not looking very good for either of them.

She then questions Julia-Ruth to which latter admits and says:



“I went on holiday with Joe, yeah.”



She also reveals that she had done so after two days when Joe left the experiment.

Julia-Ruth then states:



“He was slagging you off the whole trip.”



Maeve was aghast by the confession and asks:



“You saw what he did to me. And then you think it’s alright to go on holiday?”



Julia-Ruth nonchalantly just mutters a “sorry” to her.

The group looks at her in surprise when Rebecca inquires about the trip and whether the things were “platonic?"

Julia-Ruth admits that she had also been intimate with Joe on the trip.

The cast members are shocked at the confession and Bride Leigh remarks:



“Wait. And now you’re after Steven as well? You went on holiday with Joe, slept with Joe and then when Steven came out, you slid into his DMs to go on a romantic drink?”



Julia-Ruth then goes on to explain that she and Joe have ended their relationship as “he cut things off and ended it.”

Maeve expresses her shock about the situation by saying:



“I can’t believe that Joe’s actually done this. You don’t tell someone that you love them, leave them and then two days later start cracking on with another wife, then f*** them in Lanzarote. F*** off.”



The surprised group then goes on to question Julia-Ruth about her relationship with Steven.

Steven was also accused of being on dating site Hinge behind his bride’s back.

Julia-Ruth admitted that she and Steven are messaging back and forth and are due to go for the drinks.

When Nelly joins the group and hears about Julia-Ruth’s confession, she exclaims:



“That’s disgusting. Is this how you behave with your normal female friends, because it’s not how I behave?”



She further says:



“ I don’t move like this in my life and I don’t surround myself with people who behave and move like this. Clearly, we’re not friends and we won’t be. It’s very telling of your personality.”



She then concludes by saying:



“I hope you are proud of yourself. Do you go to bed happy?”



As the drama unfolds, viewers are left wondering how these revelations would impact the future of the cast members.

Stay tuned for more such updates.