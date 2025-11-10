Big Brother UK 2025: Elsa and Marcus confess their love as the show nears its final week

A still from Big Brother UK 2025 (Image Via Instagram/@bbuk)

As Big Brother UK 2025 is nearing its finale, audience are witnessing drama along with some cute moments on the show.

One such moment came during the November 9 telecast of the show.

Housemates Elsa and Marcus finally confessed their feelings with an “I love you.”

During the episode, Elsa was also seen talking to Jenny, Teja and Emily when she admits her feelings for Marcus.

She gushingly declared:



“I love love.”



Elsa and Marcus's relationship is the most talked-about thing on this edition of Big Brother.

The duo have repeatedly had moments during the show where the audience was convinced that something was going on between them.

Now in the finale week, the duo has admitted to their love for each other.

Big Brother UK 2025: Marcus admitted to his love for Elsa in front of Big Brother











During the episode, audiences are shown Marcus and Elsa under the cover where Marcus goes and admits that he loves her.

He then confesses about his feelings in the diary room with Big Brother by stating:



“Things with Elsa, like couldn’t be any better. I think she just knows that I’ve got a lot of love for her. And I was reluctant to use that word. But I think that’s where we’re at.That’s where I’m at anyway.”



Marcus then appears to be embarrassed and shyly remarks:



“Here we are. You got me all soft on TV. All gooey on TV. I can’t believe it, What have you made of me, Big Brother? I’m just a big f***ing dough ball. A big dough ball on TV.”



He then unhesitatingly says that he has to own it and announces:



“ Yeah, I’m in love with Elsa, so there you have it.”



During the November 9 telecast of Big Brother, Elsa too owned up to her feelings and admitted that she is in love with Marcus.

Elsa was talking to Teja, Jenny and Emily when Jenny observed and asked Elsa:



“What’s wrong with you? You look well suspicious.”



Teja also chimes in stating:



“Yeah, what are you plotting?”



When Elsa denies doing anything, Teja presses further and says that she tells by her eyes that something is happening.

Emily then jokingly asks:



“ If Teja’s even saying it, then there is no way.”



Elsa then admits that she is waiting for Marcus as they are making breakfast together.

She also adds that she has not cooked with a man before and states:



“I never had a guy that’s spoken to me nicely or like communicated. I, like, woke up from a nightmare and he’s like..”



The girls rejoiced over her admittance and said that they were so happy for her.

Emily suddenly went and asked Elsa straight away if she was in love.

To that Elsa smilingly nodded her head.

Her confession led to various ohh!! Ahhh!!! Among the girls who also inquired whether he had also said, "I love you” to her.

Elsa nodded to this question as well.

Marcus and Elsa relationship was speculated about throughout the season and ex-housemate Cameron Barnes talked about their relationship after exiting the show.

While talking to Heatworld, Cameron remarked:



“Yeah, I do think there is actual legit connection there. I don't think it is just for showbiz and all that jazz. I know Elsa's very head over heels for him.”



He continued:



“A day in [the Big Brother house] feels like a week, a week like a month, so even though you've only been there like a week, that's accumulated to so many hours because say you'd work with your friends, you only see them for like three, four hours and you go back home and you're seeing everyone else. But when you're in that house, you're with them 24/7. So I do think there is something there, definitely.”



Stay tuned for more such updates,