Who is Elsa Rae from Big Brother UK 2025? Age, job, and more explored

Elsa Rae from Big Brother UK 2025 (Image via Instagram/@bbuk)

Elsa Rae is one of the 12 contestants in Big Brother UK 2025. She is a 21-year-old content creator from Essex who became known on social media before entering the house.

Rae's TikTok and Instagram content, along with her association with the influencer, content creator, and boxer Ed Matthews, contributed to the online buzz around her.

In the Big Brother house, Rae said that she was a "spiritual" person and admitted that her sensitive character might cause her to be targeted by other housemates.

Everything to know about Elsa Rae from Big Brother UK 2025

Age and background

Elsa Rae is 21 years old and is from Essex, England. Rae has a large social media following entering Big Brother UK 2025.

According to Heat World, her TikTok account has over 300,000 followers, while her Instagram profile has more than 125,000 followers.

Both sites are presently locked to private while she takes part in the show.

Rae's internet activity before entering the Big Brother house frequently contained lifestyle and personal content, which helped build her online presence.

Career and social media following

Rae produces content, most of which is TikTok and Instagram posts. Lately, she has been concentrating on creating short videos and trend-style news.

With a combined following of more than 400,000 across all of her social media platforms, she has been able to garner a significant amount of hype in this year's Big Brother house.

Her participation in the program has attracted eyes because of her already existing online fame.

Big Brother 2025 is a diverse lineup with a cleaner, farmer, and Zumba instructor among other professions, and Rae, therefore, is one of the few members with a digital content creation background.

Rae’s social media accounts were usually filled with her personal life content, mainly about her relationship with Ed Matthews, who is an influencer boxing and online livestreaming figure.

Their public interactions helped them both to gain higher online popularity and to be more under the public’s watch.

Relationship with Ed Matthews

The influencer, content creator, and boxer Ed Matthews was Elsa Rae's boyfriend for four years.

The couple started the relationship when Rae was 15 and Matthews was 18.

During their relationship, the two shared a lot of content on each other's social media platforms.

Their interactions were not only frequent but also public, as they had their disputes and made up in livestreams and online posts.

They broke up in 2024. After the breakup, Matthews made a public announcement that he was the one who decided to end the relationship, as he did not see it going towards marriage.

Moreover, he confessed to infidelity at the end of their relationship when he revealed that he had cheated once he found out about Rae's plan to get into Big Brother.

Matthews posted some indirect things about the breakup with references, comments, and videos related to Rae's involvement on social media.

Meanwhile, Rae's decision to take part in Big Brother UK 2025 has transformed her from an online personality to a TV one.

Personality and what to expect in the house

Before entering the Big Brother house, Rae shared some insights about how she expects to be perceived by other housemates.

When asked what she might be nominated for, she responded:

“Probably for being too sensitive. And then probably having a tantrum.”

Rae also mentioned that she has a “tomboy side” and a “spiritual side” that people may not expect.

She described her faith as a recent development and said her religious beliefs have become more important to her.

