Ready to Love: Vince and Emily's conversation turns awkward as they get to know each other

Ready to Love season 11 features single men and women from Detroit in their 30s and 40s who connect, trying to find love and a perfect partner to live with, guided by host Thomas “Nephew Tommy” Miles.

The show premiered on November 7, 2025, on OWN and explores the real-life dating journeys of successful Black men and women who are seeking authentic connections and meaningful relationships.

In the latest episode of Ready to Love, released on Friday, November 21, 2025, on OWN at 9:00 pm, Tommy throws a rollerskating party and singles went on dates to get to know each other, trying to form connections.

Two pairs, Nicole & Chris and Emily & Vince, meet together and go on separate dates with each other. When everything went well between Nicole and Chris, sparking a chemistry. The same cannot be said of Vince and Emily, who turned awkward with their conversation as they talked about their kids.

Here's what the couples talked about in the latest episode of Ready to Love: Detroit

The group date between Chris, Emily, Vince and Nicole quickly mixed awkwardness with charm in the latest episode of Ready to Love, which premiered on November 21, 2025, on OWN.

The scene started lightly when Chris greeted Emily with a playful hello while she joked that Vince “owes me an apology.”

As host Tommy challenged them to loosen up, Vince asked Chris to craft a drink based on personalities. Nicole threw in “Passion fruit” and the table joked that things were “getting freaky now.”

Chris was drawn by Nicole's vibe, saying she had a “beautiful personality” and wanted to see if romance could grow, adding in a confessional:

The moment I met her, I just wanted to have a further conversation to see if there was a romantic connection there. And I think that today will be a great opportunity to kind of get a feel for her personality.

Nicole, meanwhile, was curious about Chris’s bold tattoo sleeve, pointing out the “fruits and vegetables.” Chris explained it was “a garden” and that adding to it “builds character.” Their chemistry came easily and Nicole’s genuine interest helped him open up more.

Meanwhile, the scene focused on Emily and Vince. Emily was asked about her work besides designing. She shared that she is a school teacher who teaches graphic and fashion design to 9th through 12th-grade students.

Vince pushed her for deeper answers to choices, which made Emily laugh and call him “Maury Povich” because his questions felt like an interview. Vince admitted in the confessional that:

My understanding of Tommy's assignment is make sure you're giving everybody a fair chance. Emily, she's kind of aloof. I don't really know much about her. I just know that she likes to show her assets. But I'm gonna give it a try.

Vince mentioned he has two teenage children, a 17-year-old daughter and a 15-year-old son. Emily questioned his parenting approach, asking if he let them “watch what they want,” as Vince told him that:

Right now, my daughter's watching some documentary on the Menendez brothers.

Vince reminded her that parents “can’t control everything,” but Emily insisted that some things “you gotta monitor.” The back-and-forth grew tense as Emily told him about her 23-year-old college-going son and offered more unsolicited advice to him, telling him:

I'm saying he's going to be having a good time. He's going to be going to classes and doing work and just having a social life outside of, you know, being up under you.

Vince stayed calm, though, sharing that he knows his daughter “will miss me just as much as I miss her.” Emily, however, confidently added, “You’ll see,” convinced she was right.

Later, Vince admitted the exchange felt “awkward,” because he doesn’t believe parents should tell others “what they should do with their children,” adding in a confessional:

It was an awkward conversation with Emily. Emily wanted to say what should happen and what I should do. And I'm not a big person in telling people what they should do with their children because it's no right or wrong. Everybody just does it differently. I think she will miss me just as much as I miss her.

Meanwhile, Nicole and Chris became reflective, sharing personal details. Nicole admitted she “wanted to be married for so long” and she wondered if there were things she still needed to work on.

Chris responded vulnerably, sharing that he has been married twice and that one marriage grew from grieving his mother’s death. Nicole related, noting her therapist once warned her about bonding with people through shared grief, saying sometimes “you just needed the experience.”

The couple opened up honestly with each other, coming closer as he admitted she was definitely in her top, calling her a sweetheart who checks so many boxes, and complimenting her as a beautiful person.

Ready to Love premieres every Friday at 9:00 pm ET/PT on OWN.

