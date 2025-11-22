Jasmine admits she clashed with production after Matt's proposal in the 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? finale

Jasmine, Matt, and Matilda (Image via Instagram/@jasminepanama)

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? star Jasmine Pineda recently shared off-screen details about Matt Branistareanu's proposal on Season 9.

In an interview with Swooon, published on November 21, 2025, Jasmine shared that Matt’s proposal was not one without drama.

Not only was she upset with his decision to propose to her, knowing she was in the midst of a broken marriage, motherhood, and immigration turmoil, but she also got into an argument with production for allowing Matt to go through with it.

The incident unfolded in the season finale of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?. Matt proposed to Jasmine with a string, asking her to marry him, as he had promised to take care of her and their daughter, Matilda.

Jasmine, whose divorce from Gino is yet to be finalized, was caught off guard by the proposal. She refused to accept Matt’s proposal, saying she was afraid of formalizing their relationship as she still had to recover from the trauma of her previous marriage.

Jasmine broke down in tears, hoping Matt knew that although she did not want to marry him, she still loved him.

In her interview with Swooon, Jasmine said that she got “mad” at the production for letting Matt go through with this. She also spoke about how she wanted things to be with Matt moving forward.

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?: Jasmine is uninterested in putting labels on her relationship with Matt







Looking back on the proposal, Jasmine shared that “there was so much drama” when the moment unfolded.

She admitted being shocked and enraged by Matt’s decision, so much so that she lashed out at the crew and told her producer that:



“Why didn’t you stop him?”



The producer replied that she “could not intervene in this case.” However, Jasmine remained unconvinced, wondering why Matt couldn’t be stopped when they knew what her situation was.

Reflecting on her decision to turn down the proposal, Jasmine said that she is still legally married to Gino and is going through a divorce that is pending an outcome.

Moreover, since her experience with Gino had been unpleasant, she hesitated to step into a similar situation once again.

Speaking about Matt, Jasmine said:



“He’s a good guy, and he seems to really love me, but why is he putting this much pressure? I’m not ready to answer that question, and I’m still in that state of mind. I might change in the future, I don’t know.”



She explained that she did not want to worry about marriage when she was still caught up in immigration issues and a divorce.

She called Matt’s surprise proposal “crazy” before adding that it was the “worst idea” he ever had.

That said, the 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? star shared that she was satisfied with where she stood with Matt. Having been on an uncomfortable journey with Gino, Jasmine was uninterested in putting labels on any relationship.



“I don’t even want you to give me expectations, or me having expectations. I just want to be in a state in whic I have no expectations at all. If things work out, wonderful, and if they don’t, wonderful. I’m at that stage,” she expressed.



Jasmine concluded by noting that she has proven her feelings to Matt over time and knew that they were “growing.”

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? will return with a new episode on Sunday, November 23, 2025, where the couples will clash once again during the third part of the Tell All.

Stay tuned for more updates.